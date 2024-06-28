First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S - increase

New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 July 2024. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: Q-Interline -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061677135 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: QINTER -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 14,499,546 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,090,315 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 16,589,861 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 238377 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S