

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 38-year high of 161.28 against the yen, nearly a 4-week high of 0.9001 against the Swiss franc and a 10-day high of 1.3735 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 160.65, 0.8985 and 1.3697, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.0684 and 1.2622 from early lows of 1.0711 and 1.2650, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 162.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the franc, 1.39 against the loonie, 1.05 against the euro and 1.24 against the pound.



