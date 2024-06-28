Renalytix plc: Renalytix Submits Hearing Request to Nasdaq Hearings Panel in Regard to Staff Delisting Determination

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (Nasdaq: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) announces that it has formally submitted a hearing request to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), which request has now stayed the suspension of the Company's securities pending the Panel's decision as described below. Throughout the hearings process, pending the Panel's decision, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will continue trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RNLX."



At the Panel hearing, the Company intends to present a strategic plan to regain compliance with the applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. However, there can be no assurance that the Company's plan will be accepted by the Panel or that, if it is, the Company will be able to regain compliance with the applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. If the Company's ADSs are delisted, it could be more difficult to buy or sell the Company's ADSs or to obtain accurate quotations, and the price of the Company's ADSs could suffer a material decline. Delisting could also impair the Company's ability to raise capital.

As previously disclosed, on June 25, 2024, the Company received written notice on June 21, 2024, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has been out of compliance with Nasdaq's minimum closing bid price requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), for the Company's ADSs and the requirement to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $50,000,000 for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A). Accordingly, the Company has submitted the Nasdaq hearing request, which has automatically stayed any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. In that regard, pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Panel has the authority to grant an extension not to exceed 180 days from the date of the Nasdaq delisting notice.

For further information, please contact:

About Renalytix

Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an artificial intelligence enabled in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the field of bioprognosis for kidney health. In late 2023, our kidneyintelX.dkd test was recognized as the first and only FDA-authorized prognostic test to enable early-stage CKD (stages 1-3b) risk assessment for progressive decline in kidney function in T2D patients. By understanding how disease will progress, patients and clinicians can take action earlier to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. This information includes, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's intention or ability to regain compliance with the applicable Nasdaq listing requirements, the Company's intention to appeal the Nasdaq staff's determination, the Company's expectation that a request for a Panel hearing will stay the suspension of the Company's securities pending the Panel's decision, the timing and nature of any hearing before the Panel, the outcome of the Panel's review of any Company appeal of the Nasdaq staff's determination, and any courses of action to regain compliance with the applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans and objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the "Risk Factors" section of its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on September 28, 2023, and any risks that may be contained in any subsequent filings that the Company makes with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.