GlobeNewswire
28.06.2024 11:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 3 July 2024. 




ISIN      DK0062499737         
----------------------------------------------
Name      Formuepleje Global Future   
----------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
----------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  340915            
----------------------------------------------
Short name   FPIGFU            
----------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK              
----------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK              
----------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
