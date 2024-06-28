Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 3 July 2024. ISIN DK0062499737 ---------------------------------------------- Name Formuepleje Global Future ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 340915 ---------------------------------------------- Short name FPIGFU ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66