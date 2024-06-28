The "HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) European Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This premium database identifies the legal status of hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) vaping products in the largest markets in Europe. It analyses not only the legality of HHC as a substance but also its legality in vaping products.
The contents in the database can be filtered by analysis of the likelihood of HHC legality. Data for each country also includes hyperlinks to additional information on legislation.
This product offers you:
- An in-depth analysis of the regulations surrounding hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
- Coverage of 31 European countries.
- Comprehensive data through filtering options
- Compilation of the current regulation in each country in one place
- Links to regulations from external sources
Countries covered: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UK.
This product is suitable for:
- Compliance officers
- Regulators Government affairs
- Legal teams
- Regulatory analysts
- Financial institutions
- Investors
- Industry professionals
Key Topics Covered:
- HHC Status
- Explanation
- Link to source
- Filter by:
- Specifically banned
- Likely illegal
- Potentially legal
