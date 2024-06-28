Moderna, Inc.: EMA Committee For Medicinal Products For Human Use Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Marketing Authorization Of Moderna's RSV Vaccine, mRESVIA

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of marketing authorization in the European Union for mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, to protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection. Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission will adopt a decision on the authorization of mRESVIA.

"The positive opinion from the EMA CHMP for mRESVIA highlights the innovation and adaptability of our mRNA platform," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "mRESVIA safeguards older adults against severe RSV outcomes and is uniquely offered in a pre-filled syringe to enhance ease of administration, which can save healthcare professionals time and reduce administrative errors. With mRESVIA, we continue to make significant strides in addressing global public health challenges posed by respiratory diseases, and we look forward to the decision on an EU-wide marketing authorization from the European Commission."

RSV is a highly contagious seasonal respiratory virus and a leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections and pneumonia. It causes a particularly high burden of disease in infants and older adults. In the European Union, RSV is estimated to cause approximately 160,000 hospital admissions in adults each year, with 92% of these admissions occurring in adults aged 65 and over. [1]

The CHMP positive opinion for mRESVIA is based on positive data from the Phase 3 clinical trial ConquerRSV, a global study conducted in approximately 37,000 adults ages 60 years or older in 22 countries. The primary analysis with 3.7 months of median follow-up found a vaccine efficacy (VE) against RSV lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) of 83.7% (95.88% CI 66.0%, 92.2%), with these results published in The New England Journal of Medicine . In a supplementary analysis with 8.6 months of median follow-up, mRNA-1345 maintained durable efficacy, with sustained VE of 63.3% (95% CI: 48.7%, 73.7%) against RSV-LRTD, including two or more symptoms. VE was 74.6% (95% CI, 50.7, 86.9) against RSV-LRTD with =2 symptoms, including shortness of breath, and VE was 63.0% (95% CI, 37.3%, 78.2%) against RSV LRTD including three or more symptoms. The stringent statistical criterion of the study, a lower bound on the 95% CI of >20%, continued to be met for both endpoints. The most commonly reported solicited adverse reactions were injection site pain, fatigue, headache, myalgia, and arthralgia.

In May 2024 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved mRESVIA (mRNA-1345) to protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection. The approval was granted under a breakthrough therapy designation and marked Moderna's second approved mRNA product. Moderna has filed for mRNA-1345 marketing authorization applications in multiple markets worldwide.

About mRESVIA ® (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine)

mRESVIA ® is an RSV vaccine that consists of an mRNA sequence encoding a stabilized prefusion F glycoprotein. The F glycoprotein is expressed on the surface of the virus and is required for infection by helping the virus to enter host cells. The prefusion conformation of the F protein is a significant target of potent neutralizing antibodies and is highly conserved across both RSV-A and RSV-B subtypes. The vaccine uses the same lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) as the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

