In 2019, the ratio of private to commercial cargo bikes in Europe was 50:50; however, in 2023, private cargo bikes increased to 75% due to the introduction of newer models from various competitors and more users choosing private transportation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This research provides competitive analysis and benchmarking of two-wheeler (2W) cargo bike companies located in Europe. To provide context, the study defines the larger cargo bike industry, including the different types and categories, and offers a cost comparison between cargo bikes and vans. It outlines the various uses, advantages, and disadvantages related to 2W cargo bikes.

The study thoroughly examines the top trends in the 2W cargo bike industry and the key players, including product comparisons. The analysis of 2W cargo bike unit sales is segmented by type: electric 2W (e2W) cargo bikes (including Pedelec 25, Pedelec 45, and other electric-assisted bikes) and non-motorized 2W cargo bikes.

It includes an analysis of the top 5 regions in Europe (i.e., Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium). The analysis concludes with a discussion of growth opportunities for the 2W cargo bikes industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Key Takeaways

Analysis of 2W Cargo Bike Growth and Penetration in Key Countries

2W Cargo Bike Sales by Application Trend 1: e2W Cargo Bikes for Last-mile Delivery Trend 2: Connected Technology Trend 3: Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Trend 4: Bike Trailers Trend 5: Battery-swapping Technology

Cost Comparison between 2W Cargo Bikes and Delivery Vans

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

2W Cargo Bike Industry Scope

Cargo Bike Segmentation

Cargo Bike Definitions Classification

Types of 2W Cargo Bikes

Cargo Bike Classification by Segment

2W Cargo Bike Business Services and Revenue Streams

Benefits of Using 2W Cargo Bikes

2W Cargo Bike Challenges

Business Incentives for Using e2W Cargo Bikes

Personal vs. Shared 2W Cargo Bikes

Last-mile Logistics: Cargo Bike Comparison by Segment

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales by Powertrain

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales by Type

Growth Generator: Regional Analysis

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: Germany

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: Netherlands

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: France

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: United Kingdom

2W Cargo Bike Unit Sales: Belgium

Competitive Landscape

Snapshot of Key Players by Origin

Select Industry Players

Value Chain for eBike Component Suppliers

Cargo Bike OEMs: Partnership Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Government Regulations

Growth Opportunity 2: Connected Features for Consumers

Growth Opportunity 3: Last-mile Delivery

Best Practices Recognition

