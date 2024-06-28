Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Result of Second General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2024

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529

Result of Second General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for the voluntary winding up of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the "Company" or "ASLIT") and combination with Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT") by way of a scheme of reconstruction of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme"), the Company is pleased to announce the result of the Second General Meeting.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 28 May 2024 unless the context otherwise requires.

Result of Second General Meeting

The Company announces that the special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was voted on and approved by Shareholders at the Second General Meeting held earlier today. Accordingly, Derek Neil Hyslop and Richard Peter Barker, both of Ernst & Young LLP, have been appointed as joint liquidators of the Company and the Scheme has become unconditional. Accordingly, the second special resolution set out in the Notice of Second General Meeting was withdrawn. Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolution, which was held on a poll, is set out below and will also be published on the Company's website https://www.aberforth.co.uk/trusts-and-funds/aberforth-split-level-income-trust-plc .

Special Resolution Votes For (including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Votes Total % Issued Share Capital represented by Votes Total 1 Votes Withheld 2 To appoint the Liquidators, place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation in accordance with the Scheme and grant the Liquidators certain powers. 79,213,523 99.8% 125,876 0.2% 79,339,399 41.7% 8,718

Only Ordinary Shareholders were entitled to vote on this resolution. The number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at the voting record time of 6.30 p.m. (London time) on 26 June 2024 (the "Voting Record Time") was 190,250,000. As at that date no Ordinary Shares were held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the Voting Record Time was 190,250,000.

A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution.

The full text of the special resolution proposed at the Second General Meeting is set out in the Notice of Second General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 28 May 2024 (the "Circular").

The Circular is available for viewing on the Company's website at https://www.aberforth.co.uk/trusts-and-funds/aberforth-geared-value-income-trust-plc and at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Suspension and Cancellation of Reclassified Shares

The Company's Reclassified Shares were suspended from listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. this morning, 28 June 2024, in anticipation of the Second General Meeting.

The Company, through its advisers, has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange of the Company's intention to cancel the Company's admission of the Reclassified Shares to listing and trading as soon as practicable after the Effective Date.

Scheme Calculations and Issue Update

A statement on the Scheme calculations and an update on the Issue were set out in the announcements made by ASLIT and AGVIT on 26 and 27 June 2024.

Following the appointment of the joint Liquidators, all further enquiries regarding the Company should be made to the joint Liquidators, whose contact details are below.

All further queries regarding AGVIT should be made to Aberforth Partners LLP, whose contact details are below.

For further information please contact:

Liquidators Derek Hyslop Richard Barker +44 20 7783 0293 Aberforth Partners LLP Euan Macdonald Peter Shaw +44 (0) 131 220 0733

