Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): CM day 2024: defensive growth value creation The key messages from ICGT's June 2024 shareholder seminar were i) ICGT has a focused and differentiated investment strategy with a dedicated investment team, ii) operating performance remains strong and capital structures are well positioned, iii) debt pricing is reducing and debt availability is accelerating, iv) access to the ICG platform brings substantial benefits, and v) the board has a focused and deliberate approach to long-term shareholder value. In our view, what defines ICGT's uniqueness is the "defensive growth" approach, combined with the ICG manager benefits. This has delivered five-year, local currency portfolio returns of 17.1% CAGR, NAV p/sh. returns of 14.6% and shareholder total returns of 11.2%. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/cm-day-2024-defensive-growth-value-creation/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

