

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In response to Iran's continued nuclear escalations, the United States has imposed sanctions on three United Arab Emirates shipping companies involved in the Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade.



The Department of State also identified 11 vessels that are transporting petroleum or petrochemical products as blocked property.



The targeted companies are Sea Route Ship Management FZE, Almanac Ship Management LLC, and Al Anchor Ship Management FZE.



Over the past month, Iran has announced steps to further expand its nuclear program in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose. 'Iran's actions to increase its enrichment capacity are all the more concerning in light of Iran's continued failure to cooperate with the IAEA and statements by Iranian officials suggesting potential changes to Iran's nuclear doctrine,' US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement.



He said Washington remains committed to never letting Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, and is prepared to use all elements of national power to ensure that outcome.



Earlier this month, the leaders of the G7 had called on Iran to stop its escalation of its nuclear program.



