

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The PCE update for May due from the U.S. on Friday morning kept market sentiment cautious, even as projections hinted at a softer reading.



Both headline and core readings on a year-on-year basis are seen declining to 2.6 percent. On a month-on-month basis, the headline number is seen flat whereas its core component is seen declining to 0.1 percent. Softer inflation readings from France also supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the positive zone. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian stock indexes rebounded.



Dollar Index edged lower while the USD/JPY pair continued to trade above the 160 level. Spike in bond yields continued as markets braced for the PCE-inflation update from the U.S. Oil prices firmed up amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as uncertain demand outlook. Monetary policy uncertainty lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies recorded gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,195.50, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,503.30, up 0.37% Germany's DAX at 18,289.35, up 0.46% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,217.77, up 0.47% France's CAC 40 at 7,493.24, down 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,902.95, up 0.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,557.50, up 0.64% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,767.50, up 0.10% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,967.40, up 0.73% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,722.32, up 0.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0709, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2652, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 160.54, down 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6658, up 0.20% USD/CAD at 1.3692, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 105.85, down 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.310%, up 0.49% Germany at 2.4705%, up 0.80% France at 3.313%, up 1.22% U.K. at 4.1950%, up 1.43% Japan at 1.043%, down 0.29%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $85.83, up 0.67%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $82.45, up 0.87%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,346.35, up 0.42%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,406.62, up 0.54% Ethereum at $3,439.37, up 1.36% BNB at $576.34, up 0.66% Solana at $144.99, up 4.50% XRP at $0.4793, up 1.93%.



