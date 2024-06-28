

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Group (BGC) reaffirmed its previously stated outlook ranges for revenue and pre-tax adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024. For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company continues to project: pre-tax adjusted earnings in a range of $120 million to $130 million; and revenues in a range of $520 million to $570 million.



BGC Group is a global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and includes the FMX Futures Exchange.



