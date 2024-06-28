

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up. Market investors might be focusing on geopolitical trends. Economic announcements as well as Fed Speeches also might get attention.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 7.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 88.25 points.



In the Asian trading session, gold was marginally lower, while oil extended gains for a third day.



The U.S. major averages Thursday's session modestly higher. The Dow crept up 36.25 points or 0.1 percent to 39,164.06, the Nasdaq rose 53.53 points or 0.3 percent to 17,858.68 and the S&P 500 inched up 4.97 points or 0.1 percent to 5,482.87.



On the economic front, the Chicago PMI for June will be released at 9.45 am ET. the consensus is for an increase of 40.0, while it was up 35.4 in the prior month.



The Consumer Sentiment for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 65.7, while it was up 65.6 in May.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 754 and the U.S. rig count was 588.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for May will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the prices were up 0.2 percent.



Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will participate virtually in a discussion before the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute Leadership Council Conference at 12.pm ET.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will discuss the impact of AI on business and the workforce before the Aspen Ideas Festival at 12.40 am ET.



Asian stocks advanced on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.73 percent to 2,967.40.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 17,718.61.



Japanese markets rose notably to reverse some of the previous session's losses.



The Nikkei average climbed 0.61 percent to 39,583.08. The broader Topix index closed up 0.57 percent at 2,809.63, reaching a 34-year high amid gains in the technology sector.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.10 percent to 7,767.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.14 percent to 8,013.80.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

