Freitag, 28.06.2024
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:31 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,72 %
28.06.2024 14:58 Uhr
Britvic plc: ESOP Block listing Interim Review

DJ ESOP Block listing Interim Review 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
ESOP Block listing Interim Review 
28-Jun-2024 / 13:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCKLISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
 
       The Financial Conduct Authority 
To: 
 
       28 June 2024 
Date: 
 
       Name of applicant:                    Britvic plc 
1. 
       LEI:                           635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
2.      Name of Scheme:                     Executive Share 
                                    Option Plan 
                                    From: 29 June 2023 
3.      Period of Return: 
                                    To:   28 December 
                                    2023 
4.      Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:                    2,738,069 
5.      Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been  0 
       increased since the date of the last return): 
6.      Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period:            0 
7.      Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:        2,738,069 
8.      Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 
       5,000,000                     Ordinary shares of 20p  15 December 2008 
                                 each 
9.      Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:        249,478,964 
                                 Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary 
Name of Contact / Signed by: 
                                 For and on behalf of Britvic plc 
Address of Contact:                       Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, 
                                 Herts, HP2 4TZ 
Telephone Number:                        +44 (0)1442 284 400

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  331028 
EQS News ID:  1935923 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935923&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 08:26 ET (12:26 GMT)

