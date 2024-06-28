Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116QX | ISIN: LU1079842321 | Ticker-Symbol: EUPE
Tradegate
27.06.24
15:15 Uhr
520,50 Euro
+1,00
+0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
517,50518,8016:17
517,50519,5016:17
Dow Jones News
28.06.2024 15:07 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) 
Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Jun-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 27/06/2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.5640 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95000 
CODE: 5HGG 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE000X44UYY8 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      5HGG 
Sequence No.:  331030 
EQS News ID:  1935937 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1935937&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.