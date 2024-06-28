Heraklion, Crete, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - The vacation property management experts at Oreo Travel are pleased to announce that they have already increased their direct bookings by 33.77% in the first half of 2024. This index shows a unique opportunity in a market governed by platforms.

The Company has found that international tourists and residents in Greece are increasingly choosing holiday apartments instead of hotels. However, reservations are generally made through portals that charge between 15% and 20% for each reservation, which represents a large impact on the income of vacation management agencies.

The Commissions of Vacation Rental Portals

In 2023, the Greek holiday rental industry recorded a significant increase in bookings, demonstrating a strong recovery of the tourism sector. These statistics imply a clear shift in preferences, as both domestic and international tourists increasingly opt for the flexibility and unique experiences that vacation rentals offer.

It is the Company's belief that these 2023 bookings were made through holiday rental portals that charge commissions to owners and property managers, therefore reflecting higher accommodation prices on these platforms. As prices increased, trends indicated that travelers opted to rent vacation apartments in Greece instead of choosing villas with swimming pools in Greece.

Professional Strategies to Reduce Operational Costs

The experts in the management of vacation properties at Oreo Travel managed to increase direct bookings by 33.77% so far in 2024 through their website. Surprisingly, this also led to an increase in the average duration of the stays and the average earning price per night.

In a few words, the Company is dedicated to a direct booking strategy to deal with the domination of vacation rental portals in the Greek market not only to increase incomes, but also to offer a more personalized attention and thus improve the customer's loyalty.

