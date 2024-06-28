

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is up over 66% at $1.13. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (CARM) is up over 37% at $1.76. ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) is up over 31% at $1.30. Infinera Corporation (INFN) is up over 19% at $6.31. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (GPAC) is up over 16% at $13.00. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 16% at $2.70. American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) is up over 11% at $1.32. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) is up over 10% at $35.16. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is up over 9% at $40.15. Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is up over 8% at $15.67. AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is up over 7% at $1.19. Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) is up over 6% at $1.58.



In the Red



Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) is down over 36% at $4.40. Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is down over 35% at $1.91. Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) is down over 32% at $4.34. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) is down over 22% at $10.20. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (IVP) is down over 18% at $1.82. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is down over 15% at $79.79. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) is down over 15% at $1.06. Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) is down over 8% at $3.09. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is down over 8% at $1.76. Volcon, Inc. (VLCN) is down over 7% at $4.73. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN) is down over 7% at $4.64. Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) is down over 7% at $1.28.



