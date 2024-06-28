Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:03 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.06.2024 15:34 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 
28-Jun-2024 / 14:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium", the "Group" or the "Company"), the venture builder, investor and adviser to 
early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 
2023. 
Financial Summary 
   -- Revenue for the year of GBP37,250 vs GBP211,523 in the prior year 
   -- The net fair value gain / (loss) on financial assets in 2023 was GBP17,289 compared with a GBP273,292 loss in 
  2022 
   -- Total Comprehensive Loss of GBP660,684 compared to a loss of GBP2,056,974 in 2022 
   -- Loss for the period from continuing operations GBP580,472 compared to a loss of GBP2,288,282 in 2022 
   -- Administrative expenses in the year of GBP896,246 remain fairly consistent with GBP936,931 in 2022 
   -- Loss per share of 0.35 pence compared to a loss of 1.17 pence in 2022 
   -- Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to GBP2,162,782 at 31 December 2023 (31 
  December 2022: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of GBP2,136,097) 
   -- As at 31 December 2023 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP283,757 (31 December 2022: GBP667,816) 
 
   -- Gains on revaluation of crypto currencies held as other current assets of GBP298,854 recognised in the year 
  compared with loss of GBP1,289,582 in 2022 
Operational Highlights 
   -- Coinsilium acquires Web3 advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi 
  with its owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia joining Coinsilium's Advisory Team 
   -- Successful completion of Subscription and Placing in the Company raising GBP258,150, including Directors' 
  participation of GBP100,500, 
   -- Conversion into ordinary A shares of principal and interest of the GBP200,000 convertible loan made to 
  UK-registered Greengage Global Holding Ltd ("Greengage") in September 2021 by Coinsilium, via its wholly owned 
  Gibraltar registered subsidiary, Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"). Subscription for new shares in Greengage by 
  Seedcoin of GBP25,000. 
   -- Coinsilium signs a Master Collaboration Agreement with global lifestyle fashion company Blvck Limited 
  ("BLVCK Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. 
   -- Coinsilium cornerstones funding round for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG 
  with Convertible Loan Agreement of USUSD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USUSD5m and Option Agreement for up to 
  USUSD500,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12 months. 
   -- Coinsilium launches its new website marking its Web3 focus and commitment to capitalising on emerging 
  opportunities in Web3 technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly at the intersection of AI and 
  Blockchain 
   -- Coinsilium reported the unveiling of the 'Byzant' Web3 ecosystem. Byzant is an active collaboration 
  between a syndicate of major digital advertising and blockchain industry partners, including Coinsilium and 
  portfolio company Indorse, working together to deploy a decentralised Social Network for creative professionals and 
  a suite of Web3 applications and tools, developed by Indorse 
 
The Directors present their report, together with the Group Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, for the year 
ended 31 December 2023. The comparative period is the year ended 31 December 2022. 
Review of the Year 
Throughout the period the digital asset markets continued their strong recovery from the 2022 lows, with a 
corresponding markedly positive impact on the Company's cryptocurrency treasury position. The prices of BTC and ETH 
began the period at USUSD16,612 and USUSD1,202, respectively and by the end 2023, BTC had risen 156.7% to USUSD42,650 while 
ETH had increased by 89.8% to USUSD2,281.00. The strong performance of both cryptocurrencies has continued beyond the 
year end with BTC reaching a new all time high of USD75,830 on 14 March 2024 and is currently trading at USUSD67,800 
representing a percentage increase year-to-date of approximately 54.7%. 
Having navigated the challenges from the previous down cycle and the lows of December 2022, we emerged stronger in 
2023, fulfilling our commitment to resilience and growth. Throughout the year, we strategically laid the building 
blocks for future success, focusing on Web3 and exponential converging technology opportunities, particularly in the 
realm of artificial intelligence (AI). 
Web3, which represents the next generation of internet technologies incorporating decentralised platforms and 
blockchain, is a cornerstone of our strategy. Our emphasis on AI and other converging technologies positions us to 
leverage innovative solutions and drive substantial growth. This proactive approach has prepared us well for the strong 
sustained market recovery we are now experiencing in 2024, where we now find ourselves in a robust and advantageous 
position. 
On 14 March 2023 - Coinsilium announced that the Company had entered into Heads of Terms ("HoT") with Tokenomi, a 
blockchain and Web3 advisory services firm ("Tokenomi") established in 2017, and with its owner and managing director, 
Alexis Nicosia, to acquire the advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi. 
On 19 May 2023 the Company reported that the acquisition of the Tokenomi business had completed and that Tokenomi's 
owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, had joined Coinsilium's Advisory Team. Consideration for the acquisition 
of the Tokenomi business was GBP116,500, of which GBP19,000 was paid in cash and GBP97,500 was paid through the issue 
of 3.25m Shares in the Company in the year at a price of 3.0 pence per share, subject to a 6-month lock-in agreement, 
with a follow on further 6-month orderly market arrangement. 
Projected revenue estimates were provided at the time of the announcement with a further update provided at the time of 
the completion announcement dated 19 May 2023, covering the subsequent 12 to 24 month period, contingent on those 
advisory clients successfully completing their TGEs (Token Generating Events) within this period. Revenues generated 
from advisory services are in most cases contingent on the success of the client's TGE. In the context of the pace of 
recovery from the market lows as of the end of 2022, and prevailing market sentiment, several advisory clients have 
since elected to push back their TGE's until more optimal conditions prevail. It is therefore likely that we will see 
many of these projects relaunching their TGE processes from towards the end of this year or over the course of 2025 
subject to conducive market conditions. 
On 21 April 2023, Coinsilium announced that it had raised GBP258,150 gross of expenses via a company share subscription 
and broker placing through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, of 17,209,999 new ordinary shares of no-par value at a 
price of 1.5 pence per share from existing and new shareholders and directors of the Company. Following the issue of 
the 17,209,999 Ordinary Shares, the Company has 191,958,234 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total 
number of voting rights in the Company. Each Placing Share had an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new 
ordinary share at an exercise price of 3p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the date of admission of the Placing 
Shares, being 27 April 2023. 
 
The Directors' participation in the Subscription was as follows: 
Director         No. Shares  Subscription Value 
Eddy Travia      3,350,000        GBP 50,250 
Malcolm Palle     3,350,000   GBP 50,250 
On 15 June 2023, the Company announced that Greengage had successfully raised GBP1m, the first tranche of a proposed GBP5m 
fundraise, at a GBP30m valuation and that Coinsilium participated in Greengage's latest funding round with an investment 
of GBP25,000. At the same time, we also reported the conversion of the principal and interest of the GBP200,000 
convertible loan notes made to Greengage in September 2021 by Coinsilium, via its wholly owned Gibraltar registered 
subsidiary Seedcoin Limited. Coinsilium's total shareholdings in Greengage increased to 27,133 and based on the 
fundraising values the Company's stake at GBP652,537. 
On 4 September 2023 - Coinsilium announced a Master Collaboration Agreement with global lifestyle fashion brand company 
Blvck Limited ("Blvck Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. The 
agreement provides a structured framework for both parties to work together and move forward on a range of strategic 
Web3 initiatives currently under review. 
On 14 September 2023 Coinsilium announced that Seedcoin, its 100% owned Gibraltar subsidiary, had signed a Convertible 
Loan Agreement and Option Agreement with Silta as a cornerstone investor in their funding round. The Convertible Loan 
Agreement provides a loan principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m. The loan is granted for a 
period of six months, converting at maturity into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share. 
As at the time of this report we note that there has been a delay in the issuance of the new shares and it is expected 
that the new shares to be issued to Coinsilium within the coming weeks. The Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 
provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 09:02 ET (13:02 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.