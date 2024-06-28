DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 28-Jun-2024 / 14:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium", the "Group" or the "Company"), the venture builder, investor and adviser to early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2023. Financial Summary -- Revenue for the year of GBP37,250 vs GBP211,523 in the prior year -- The net fair value gain / (loss) on financial assets in 2023 was GBP17,289 compared with a GBP273,292 loss in 2022 -- Total Comprehensive Loss of GBP660,684 compared to a loss of GBP2,056,974 in 2022 -- Loss for the period from continuing operations GBP580,472 compared to a loss of GBP2,288,282 in 2022 -- Administrative expenses in the year of GBP896,246 remain fairly consistent with GBP936,931 in 2022 -- Loss per share of 0.35 pence compared to a loss of 1.17 pence in 2022 -- Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to GBP2,162,782 at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of GBP2,136,097) -- As at 31 December 2023 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP283,757 (31 December 2022: GBP667,816) -- Gains on revaluation of crypto currencies held as other current assets of GBP298,854 recognised in the year compared with loss of GBP1,289,582 in 2022 Operational Highlights -- Coinsilium acquires Web3 advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi with its owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia joining Coinsilium's Advisory Team -- Successful completion of Subscription and Placing in the Company raising GBP258,150, including Directors' participation of GBP100,500, -- Conversion into ordinary A shares of principal and interest of the GBP200,000 convertible loan made to UK-registered Greengage Global Holding Ltd ("Greengage") in September 2021 by Coinsilium, via its wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"). Subscription for new shares in Greengage by Seedcoin of GBP25,000. -- Coinsilium signs a Master Collaboration Agreement with global lifestyle fashion company Blvck Limited ("BLVCK Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. -- Coinsilium cornerstones funding round for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG with Convertible Loan Agreement of USUSD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USUSD5m and Option Agreement for up to USUSD500,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12 months. -- Coinsilium launches its new website marking its Web3 focus and commitment to capitalising on emerging opportunities in Web3 technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly at the intersection of AI and Blockchain -- Coinsilium reported the unveiling of the 'Byzant' Web3 ecosystem. Byzant is an active collaboration between a syndicate of major digital advertising and blockchain industry partners, including Coinsilium and portfolio company Indorse, working together to deploy a decentralised Social Network for creative professionals and a suite of Web3 applications and tools, developed by Indorse The Directors present their report, together with the Group Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, for the year ended 31 December 2023. The comparative period is the year ended 31 December 2022. Review of the Year Throughout the period the digital asset markets continued their strong recovery from the 2022 lows, with a corresponding markedly positive impact on the Company's cryptocurrency treasury position. The prices of BTC and ETH began the period at USUSD16,612 and USUSD1,202, respectively and by the end 2023, BTC had risen 156.7% to USUSD42,650 while ETH had increased by 89.8% to USUSD2,281.00. The strong performance of both cryptocurrencies has continued beyond the year end with BTC reaching a new all time high of USD75,830 on 14 March 2024 and is currently trading at USUSD67,800 representing a percentage increase year-to-date of approximately 54.7%. Having navigated the challenges from the previous down cycle and the lows of December 2022, we emerged stronger in 2023, fulfilling our commitment to resilience and growth. Throughout the year, we strategically laid the building blocks for future success, focusing on Web3 and exponential converging technology opportunities, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI). Web3, which represents the next generation of internet technologies incorporating decentralised platforms and blockchain, is a cornerstone of our strategy. Our emphasis on AI and other converging technologies positions us to leverage innovative solutions and drive substantial growth. This proactive approach has prepared us well for the strong sustained market recovery we are now experiencing in 2024, where we now find ourselves in a robust and advantageous position. On 14 March 2023 - Coinsilium announced that the Company had entered into Heads of Terms ("HoT") with Tokenomi, a blockchain and Web3 advisory services firm ("Tokenomi") established in 2017, and with its owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, to acquire the advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi. On 19 May 2023 the Company reported that the acquisition of the Tokenomi business had completed and that Tokenomi's owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, had joined Coinsilium's Advisory Team. Consideration for the acquisition of the Tokenomi business was GBP116,500, of which GBP19,000 was paid in cash and GBP97,500 was paid through the issue of 3.25m Shares in the Company in the year at a price of 3.0 pence per share, subject to a 6-month lock-in agreement, with a follow on further 6-month orderly market arrangement. Projected revenue estimates were provided at the time of the announcement with a further update provided at the time of the completion announcement dated 19 May 2023, covering the subsequent 12 to 24 month period, contingent on those advisory clients successfully completing their TGEs (Token Generating Events) within this period. Revenues generated from advisory services are in most cases contingent on the success of the client's TGE. In the context of the pace of recovery from the market lows as of the end of 2022, and prevailing market sentiment, several advisory clients have since elected to push back their TGE's until more optimal conditions prevail. It is therefore likely that we will see many of these projects relaunching their TGE processes from towards the end of this year or over the course of 2025 subject to conducive market conditions. On 21 April 2023, Coinsilium announced that it had raised GBP258,150 gross of expenses via a company share subscription and broker placing through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, of 17,209,999 new ordinary shares of no-par value at a price of 1.5 pence per share from existing and new shareholders and directors of the Company. Following the issue of the 17,209,999 Ordinary Shares, the Company has 191,958,234 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. Each Placing Share had an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the date of admission of the Placing Shares, being 27 April 2023. The Directors' participation in the Subscription was as follows: Director No. Shares Subscription Value Eddy Travia 3,350,000 GBP 50,250 Malcolm Palle 3,350,000 GBP 50,250 On 15 June 2023, the Company announced that Greengage had successfully raised GBP1m, the first tranche of a proposed GBP5m fundraise, at a GBP30m valuation and that Coinsilium participated in Greengage's latest funding round with an investment of GBP25,000. At the same time, we also reported the conversion of the principal and interest of the GBP200,000 convertible loan notes made to Greengage in September 2021 by Coinsilium, via its wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary Seedcoin Limited. Coinsilium's total shareholdings in Greengage increased to 27,133 and based on the fundraising values the Company's stake at GBP652,537. On 4 September 2023 - Coinsilium announced a Master Collaboration Agreement with global lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck Limited ("Blvck Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. The agreement provides a structured framework for both parties to work together and move forward on a range of strategic Web3 initiatives currently under review. On 14 September 2023 Coinsilium announced that Seedcoin, its 100% owned Gibraltar subsidiary, had signed a Convertible Loan Agreement and Option Agreement with Silta as a cornerstone investor in their funding round. The Convertible Loan Agreement provides a loan principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m. The loan is granted for a period of six months, converting at maturity into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share. As at the time of this report we note that there has been a delay in the issuance of the new shares and it is expected that the new shares to be issued to Coinsilium within the coming weeks. The Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12

