Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Frankfurt
27.06.24
21:49 Uhr
2,386 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4082,44616:26
2,4082,44616:23
PR Newswire
28.06.2024 16:00 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Wood Group (John) Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 28 June 2024

Name of applicant:

John Wood Group PLC

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Name of scheme:

The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust

Period of return:

From:

20 December 2023

To:

28 June 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

14,379,897 shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 shares

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0 shares

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

14,379,897 shares

Name of contact:

Iain Jones

Telephone number of contact:

01224 851000


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.