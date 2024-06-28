Metallicus: Summerland Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Exploring Blockchain Use Cases for Enhanced Financial Services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2024 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced Summerland Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies Summerland Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.

"The inclusion of Summerland Credit Union in our Banking Innovation Program signifies a major leap in our ongoing efforts to redefine the financial industry with blockchain technology," commented Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We are excited to work alongside Summerland Credit Union, offering them the support and resources needed to pioneer advancements and thrive in the ever-shifting financial world."

"We are excited to be part of the Metallicus family and look forward to further exploring and leveraging the technological potential of Metal Blockchain for our industry. We are also grateful for the opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem of technology thought leaders from around the North American Credit Union Industry and anticipate learning and benefitting from their expertise and contributions," stated Kelly Marshall, CEO of Summerland Credit Union.

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like Summerland Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About Summerland Credit Union:

Summerland Credit Union is a single-branch credit union situated in the community of Summerland and primarily serves residents throughout the beautiful Okanagan Valley in British Columbia, Canada. Summerland Credit Union was incorporated in 1944 and has grown to approximately $400 million in assets and 7,200 members.

