Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 30 March 2024 and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting 28-Jun-2024 / 15:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 30 March 2024 and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available to shareholders: -- Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 30 March 2024 -- Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting -- Form of Proxy Copies of the above documents are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/ general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 9.6.1R, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as noted above. The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Tuesday 23 July 2024 at 11 a.m. For further information, please contact: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 28 June 2024 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: ACS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 331065 EQS News ID: 1936003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 28, 2024 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)