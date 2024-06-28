CO2 AI Launches First Solution to Compute Product Emissions at Scale

PARIS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CO2 AI introduces the first scalable solution to compute carbon emissions for thousands of products, enabling companies to reduce their environmental impact.

Traditional methods like manual Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) are slow, inconsistent, and costly. According to the 2023 Carbon Survey by CO2 AI and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), only 38% of companies receive adequate product-level data from suppliers.

CO2 AI's solution provides a scalable method to compute emissions, adhering to leading industry standards with full traceability and auditability.

"We're proud to enable sustainability leaders to transparently respond to increasing customer requests and create more eco-friendly products", notes Charlotte Degot, CEO and Co-Founder, CO2 AI.

Proprietary Innovation to Compute Emissions at Scale

CO2 AI's advanced computation engine enriches raw data and allocates emissions across the product development cycle. Using Generative AI, it matches relevant emission factors to product data in minutes, a process that previously took months.

Symrise, which manufactures 35,000 products for 6,000 customers in 150 countries, leverages CO2 AI to achieve Net Zero in direct emissions and a 30% reduction in indirect emissions by 2030.

"We are delighted to start a collaboration with CO2 AI to measure product-level emissions at scale, from our 10,000 raw materials to our 90 production sites", explains Claire Du Peloux, Sustainability Project Manager, Symrise.

Reliable Emissions Data with Full Traceability

CO2 AI records all emissions data and computation methods in a single source-of-truth. The methodology complies with standards such as PACT, TfS, PEF, ISO 14067, and ISO 14044, ensuring regulatory compliance.

Unlocking Actionable Decarbonization Opportunities

Detailed product footprints are essential for decarbonization. Sustainability and R&D teams use this data to identify emissions hotspots and simulate changes at the product or portfolio level, enabling eco-design.

Facilitating Collaboration to Reach Net Zero

Indirect emissions from suppliers account for about 75% of a company's carbon footprint, making collaboration vital for achieving Net Zero. CO2 AI allows users to easily export and share product footprints, meeting the demand for transparency while enabling the decarbonization of entire industries.

About CO2 AI

CO2 AI, the end-to-end sustainability platform, helps large and complex organizations measure their impact, identify actionable levers, and achieve large-scale reductions using AI.

