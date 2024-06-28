Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.06.2024 16:54 Uhr
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 May 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

https://corporate-premiermiton.huguenots.co.uk/srp/lit/Ny6eMV/Fact-sheet_Premier-Miton-Global-Renewables-Trust-plc_31-05-2024.pdf

Company Matters Limited

Company Secretary

28 June 2024

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68


