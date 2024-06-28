Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024
28.06.2024 16:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Neovici Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of Neovici Holding AB, company registration number 559105-2914,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from 2nd July, 2024. 

The company has 38,094,095 B-shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name                NEO B          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of B-shares to be listed: 38,094,095       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0016830038      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              340416         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       559105-2914       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Equity rights

Short name     NEO TO 1 B                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of  3,000,000                          
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:       One (1) warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) Neovici 
           Holding AB. The subscription price is 22 SEK up to and   
           including 30 November 2025.                
          The subscription price is 26 SEK during the period 1    
           December 2025 - 31 May 2027.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription    2024-03-15 - 2025-11-30                   
 period:      2025-12-01 - 2027-05-31                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0021922788                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:     1                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:   340417                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North STO/8                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:  MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:      SSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:  SEK                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-684 211 00.
