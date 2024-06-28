Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Neovici Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

On request of Neovici Holding AB, company registration number 559105-2914, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from 2nd July, 2024. The company has 38,094,095 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name NEO B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum Number of B-shares to be listed: 38,094,095 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016830038 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 340416 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559105-2914 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Equity rights Short name NEO TO 1 B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of 3,000,000 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) Neovici Holding AB. The subscription price is 22 SEK up to and including 30 November 2025. The subscription price is 26 SEK during the period 1 December 2025 - 31 May 2027. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription 2024-03-15 - 2025-11-30 period: 2025-12-01 - 2027-05-31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021922788 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 340417 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on +46 8-684 211 00.