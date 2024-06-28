Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JA9Q | ISIN: US77313F1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 9IP1
Tradegate
28.06.24
15:35 Uhr
17,600 Euro
-2,420
-12,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,46019,53517:59
19,49019,56017:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS INC17,600-12,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.