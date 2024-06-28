Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
MONTHLY FACTSHEET
The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 May 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc Factsheet May 2024
The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the announcement.
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
28 June 2024