NEW YORK & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Real Estate and MRP Group, a developer, owner and operator of real estate in Mexico, today announced that a Mexican trust formed by their affiliates has increased the price of its tender offer for up to 100% of the outstanding real estate trust certificates of Terrafina (BMV:TERRA 13) by Ps.1.00 per certificate to a purchase price of Ps.40.50 per certificate.

The all-cash tender offer represents a premium of 27% over the unaffected price per Terrafina certificate at the close of trading on December 4, 2023 and a more than 10% premium to Terrafina's closing share price on June 7, 2024.

As the only announced all-cash tender offer, this transaction would provide substantial and immediate value for Terrafina's shareholders and avoids the uncertainty regarding the potential tax consequences associated with competing exchange offers. The potential negative tax consequences include a 30% withholding tax on the annual taxable income of the subsidiary FIBRA, potentially leading to taxation for tax-exempt investors and double taxation for non-exempt investors.

With a track-record of over 50 successful public company transactions, Blackstone Real Estate is well-positioned to execute this transaction. The Mexican antitrust authority, the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE), has unconditionally approved the tender offer. The tender offer is not subject to any financing condition and is not contingent on additional board or shareholder approvals.

Terrafina certificates may be tendered at any time until 14:00 Mexico City time, on July 24, 2024, unless the expiration date is extended in accordance with the Offer to Purchase referred to below. The settlement date is expected to be July 31, 2024, unless the expiration date is extended in accordance with the Offer to Purchase. The completion of the tender offer is conditioned upon, among other things, the acceptance by holders representing at least 50% plus one of the outstanding Terrafina certificates (including, for the avoidance of doubt, any approved but unissued Terrafina certificates).

These changes to the terms of the tender offer do not result in withdrawal rights.

Complete terms and conditions of the tender offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase as supplemented by the Supplemental Notice (Aviso de Oferta). Please see below for information on how to obtain the Offer to Purchase and the accompanying Letter of Acceptance, and for who to contact with any questions regarding the tender procedures.

About Blackstone Real Estate

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone's real estate business was founded in 1991 and has US $339 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate globally, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, residential, office, hospitality and retail. Our opportunistic funds seek to acquire undermanaged, well-located assets across the world. Blackstone's Core+ business invests in substantially stabilized real estate assets globally, through both institutional strategies and strategies tailored for income-focused individual investors including Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a U.S. non-listed REIT. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

About MRP Group

MRP Group was founded in 2003 and is a leading integrated platform focused on managing institutional capital in the Mexican real estate sector. To date, MRP Group has committed and managed investments of more than $4.8 billion through 14 funds. MRP Group is a development and operationally-focused entity comprised of professionals specializing in the evaluation, planning, financing, structuring, and execution of transactions within the cash-generating real estate asset space, all with a long-term vision. MRP Group is an active capital manager, directly involved in both the development, acquisition and operation of its projects and focused on commercial, hospitality and mixed-use properties, which has allowed it to obtain significant expertise.

About the Offeror

The tender offer is being made by CIBanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, in its capacity as trustee under the trust identified with the number CIB/4338, of which BP MX Industrial Real Estate Holdco LLC and CIBanco, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, in its capacity as trustee of the irrevocable management trust agreement identified under number CIB/4235, are settlors and beneficiaries.

Copies of Offer to Purchase and Tender Offer Queries

A copy of the Offer to Purchase and the Supplemental Notice (Aviso de Oferta) are available free of charge in English at the following link: https://www.cibanco.com/es/cibanco/busqueda-emisoras-fiduciario'stock=47&series=29&idArea=servicio-fiduciarios

If you have questions regarding the tender offer or tendering procedures, please contact:

Morgan Stanley Mexico, Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., acting as Dealer Manager, at +52 55 5282 6748 or via email at Miguel.Perez@morganstanley.com; or

Morrow Sodali, International LLC, acting as Information Agent, at +1 917 475 0281 or +1 800 269 4523 (in the United States) and +52 55 4169 6733 (in Mexico) or via email at opa@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Transaction Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co and Santander are serving as financial advisors to Blackstone Real Estate and MRP Group. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Galicia Abogados, S.C., are serving as legal advisors to Blackstone Real Estate and MRP Group.

