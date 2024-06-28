Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased 33,300 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4,692.84 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
20,845,427 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
5,734,836 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 20,845,427 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.
