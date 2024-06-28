Haynes International, Inc.: Haynes International Inc. Names Marlin C. Losch III Chief Operating Officer

KOKOMO, Ind., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International (NASDAQ GS: HAYN), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high-performance alloys, today announced Marlin (Marty) C. Losch III has been named Chief Operating Officer of Haynes International, effective July 1st.

In this newly created position, Losch will have responsibility for all commercial and operational activities for the Company. Losch will report directly to Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Haynes.

"For more than 35 years, Marty has been a true cornerstone at Haynes, playing a crucial role in helping to develop and execute our strategy and cementing Haynes' success as a leader in our industry," said Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Haynes. "As someone with decades of extensive knowledge of our business and operations, the trust of our dedicated customers and support of our workforce, I am confident that Marty is uniquely suited to take on this expanded leadership position at this important time for our company as we continue to work towards closing our previously announced transaction with North American Stainless, a division of Acerinox."

Haynes has initiated a search to identify candidates to fill Mr. Losch's prior role as Vice President of Sales and Distribution. The Company expects to fill this role in the coming months and in the meantime, Mr. Losch will continue to lead and support the Sales and Distribution team to ensure a smooth transition.

"It is an honor to step into this role as we embark on this exciting next phase of growth for our company," said Mr. Losch. "I am immensely proud of Haynes and our people, and the success we've achieved together. I am confident in our ability to continue providing our customers with the high-quality products and services they have come to expect. In this new capacity, I look forward to working with our talented group of employees at Haynes."

Having joined Haynes in 1988, Mr. Losch brings nearly four decades of experience from various operational roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President of Sales and Distribution. In this capacity he was responsible for sales and distribution worldwide and transformed the department into a world-class service-oriented organization. Prior to that, he was the Vice President of North American Sales for three years after serving as the Regional Manager of the Company's Midwest operations. He has also held various marketing, quality engineering, and production positions. Marty received his B.S. Material Engineering from Virginia Tech in 1983 and a Masters in Manufacturing Management from GMI in 1996.

The Company also announced that David L. Strobel, Vice President of Kokomo Operations will be retiring in early 2025. Mr. Strobel has been serving as the Company's Vice President of Kokomo Operations since September 2018, leading the operations team's safety, quality, and process improvement initiatives. Prior to Haynes, Mr. Strobel served as a consultant to manufacturing companies and held various executive positions at Carpenter Technology Corporation.

Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Haynes, added, "I want to thank Dave Strobel, who will be retiring from the Company in early 2025 after six years of incredible service. Dave brought immense knowledge, expertise, and industry insights to Haynes, having spent over 40 years in the specialty alloy industry. He will be missed by his team, the company and myself."

Haynes has begun a search to identify a replacement for Mr. Strobel, which the Company expects to fill in the coming months. Until his retirement, Mr. Strobel will work alongside his successor to ensure a smooth transition and successful integration with NAS and Acerinox.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

