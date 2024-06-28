Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Halts Canna-Global Acquisition Corp

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CNGL, CNGLU and CNGLW) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company's stock had been halted on June 27, 2024 at 16:45:36 Eastern Time for "news dissemination" at a last sale price of $10.45 (Nasdaq: CNGL), $10.99 (Nasdaq: CNGLU), and $0.0105 (Nasdaq: CNGLW).



Trading will remain halted until Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

