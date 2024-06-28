Anzeige
Freitag, 28.06.2024
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081
55,9456,1719:28
28.06.2024 17:36 Uhr
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Halts Canna-Global Acquisition Corp

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that the trading halt status in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CNGL, CNGLU and CNGLW) was changed to "additional information requested" from the company. Trading in the company's stock had been halted on June 27, 2024 at 16:45:36 Eastern Time for "news dissemination" at a last sale price of $10.45 (Nasdaq: CNGL), $10.99 (Nasdaq: CNGLU), and $0.0105 (Nasdaq: CNGLW).

Trading will remain halted until Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss
sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

NDAQO


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
