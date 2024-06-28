DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jun-2024 / 17:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 28 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 329,934 Highest price paid per share: 99.40p Lowest price paid per share: 96.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.1711p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,936,554 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,936,554) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 98.1711p 329,934

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 5085 97.80 08:28:02 00070455342TRLO0 XLON 1272 97.80 08:28:02 00070455341TRLO0 XLON 734 97.00 08:28:03 00070455349TRLO0 XLON 4163 97.00 08:28:03 00070455350TRLO0 XLON 1162 97.00 08:28:03 00070455351TRLO0 XLON 168756 98.00 09:27:17 00070456439TRLO0 XLON 295 99.40 11:37:15 00070458347TRLO0 XLON 1221 99.40 11:37:15 00070458349TRLO0 XLON 815 99.40 11:37:15 00070458350TRLO0 XLON 6768 99.40 11:37:15 00070458351TRLO0 XLON 228 99.40 11:37:15 00070458353TRLO0 XLON 6093 99.40 11:37:15 00070458361TRLO0 XLON 5405 99.40 11:37:15 00070458362TRLO0 XLON 2723 99.40 11:39:37 00070458392TRLO0 XLON 2167 99.40 11:39:37 00070458393TRLO0 XLON 1609 99.40 11:39:37 00070458394TRLO0 XLON 5864 99.00 11:40:19 00070458397TRLO0 XLON 6373 98.80 12:01:57 00070458621TRLO0 XLON 3627 98.80 12:01:57 00070458622TRLO0 XLON 2203 98.80 12:01:57 00070458623TRLO0 XLON 2723 98.80 12:55:44 00070459420TRLO0 XLON 2971 98.80 13:08:00 00070459586TRLO0 XLON 6425 98.80 13:08:00 00070459587TRLO0 XLON 5707 98.80 13:08:00 00070459588TRLO0 XLON 302 98.80 13:08:13 00070459597TRLO0 XLON 6254 98.80 13:08:13 00070459598TRLO0 XLON 5000 99.00 14:28:25 00070461493TRLO0 XLON 663 99.00 14:28:25 00070461494TRLO0 XLON 293 99.00 14:51:42 00070462231TRLO0 XLON 403 99.00 14:51:42 00070462232TRLO0 XLON 3320 99.00 14:51:42 00070462233TRLO0 XLON 4767 99.00 14:51:42 00070462234TRLO0 XLON 203 98.20 14:59:31 00070462427TRLO0 XLON 281 98.20 15:01:05 00070462470TRLO0 XLON 1876 98.20 15:01:05 00070462471TRLO0 XLON 3809 98.20 15:01:05 00070462472TRLO0 XLON 2195 97.80 15:01:10 00070462475TRLO0 XLON 2802 97.40 15:14:23 00070462878TRLO0 XLON 2722 97.40 15:14:23 00070462879TRLO0 XLON 1 97.40 15:14:23 00070462880TRLO0 XLON 64 97.40 15:14:23 00070462881TRLO0 XLON 907 97.80 15:39:23 00070463638TRLO0 XLON 2604 97.80 15:39:23 00070463639TRLO0 XLON 1700 97.80 15:39:29 00070463641TRLO0 XLON 1345 97.80 15:39:29 00070463642TRLO0 XLON 4700 97.80 16:00:21 00070464924TRLO0 XLON 827 97.80 16:00:21 00070464925TRLO0 XLON 6401 97.80 16:00:21 00070464926TRLO0 XLON 2106 97.80 16:08:21 00070465629TRLO0 XLON 4212 97.80 16:08:21 00070465630TRLO0 XLON 2163 97.80 16:13:21 00070466057TRLO0 XLON 3053 97.80 16:13:22 00070466058TRLO0 XLON 1271 97.80 16:13:22 00070466059TRLO0 XLON 313 97.40 16:13:22 00070466060TRLO0 XLON 6005 97.40 16:13:22 00070466061TRLO0 XLON 5581 97.40 16:13:22 00070466062TRLO0 XLON 1102 97.40 16:21:47 00070466581TRLO0 XLON 218 97.40 16:21:47 00070466582TRLO0 XLON 3408 96.80 16:21:49 00070466585TRLO0 XLON 2674 96.80 16:21:54 00070466593TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 331068 EQS News ID: 1936165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)