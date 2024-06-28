Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm... Warum Sie genau jetzt zugreifen sollten?!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.06.24
15:29 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,010
-0,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,49019:09
Dow Jones News
28.06.2024 18:37 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jun-2024 / 17:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      329,934 
Highest price paid per share:         99.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          96.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.1711p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,936,554 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (348,936,554) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      98.1711p                    329,934

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
5085               97.80       08:28:02          00070455342TRLO0      XLON 
1272               97.80       08:28:02          00070455341TRLO0      XLON 
734                97.00       08:28:03          00070455349TRLO0      XLON 
4163               97.00       08:28:03          00070455350TRLO0      XLON 
1162               97.00       08:28:03          00070455351TRLO0      XLON 
168756              98.00       09:27:17          00070456439TRLO0      XLON 
295                99.40       11:37:15          00070458347TRLO0      XLON 
1221               99.40       11:37:15          00070458349TRLO0      XLON 
815                99.40       11:37:15          00070458350TRLO0      XLON 
6768               99.40       11:37:15          00070458351TRLO0      XLON 
228                99.40       11:37:15          00070458353TRLO0      XLON 
6093               99.40       11:37:15          00070458361TRLO0      XLON 
5405               99.40       11:37:15          00070458362TRLO0      XLON 
2723               99.40       11:39:37          00070458392TRLO0      XLON 
2167               99.40       11:39:37          00070458393TRLO0      XLON 
1609               99.40       11:39:37          00070458394TRLO0      XLON 
5864               99.00       11:40:19          00070458397TRLO0      XLON 
6373               98.80       12:01:57          00070458621TRLO0      XLON 
3627               98.80       12:01:57          00070458622TRLO0      XLON 
2203               98.80       12:01:57          00070458623TRLO0      XLON 
2723               98.80       12:55:44          00070459420TRLO0      XLON 
2971               98.80       13:08:00          00070459586TRLO0      XLON 
6425               98.80       13:08:00          00070459587TRLO0      XLON 
5707               98.80       13:08:00          00070459588TRLO0      XLON 
302                98.80       13:08:13          00070459597TRLO0      XLON 
6254               98.80       13:08:13          00070459598TRLO0      XLON 
5000               99.00       14:28:25          00070461493TRLO0      XLON 
663                99.00       14:28:25          00070461494TRLO0      XLON 
293                99.00       14:51:42          00070462231TRLO0      XLON 
403                99.00       14:51:42          00070462232TRLO0      XLON 
3320               99.00       14:51:42          00070462233TRLO0      XLON 
4767               99.00       14:51:42          00070462234TRLO0      XLON 
203                98.20       14:59:31          00070462427TRLO0      XLON 
281                98.20       15:01:05          00070462470TRLO0      XLON 
1876               98.20       15:01:05          00070462471TRLO0      XLON 
3809               98.20       15:01:05          00070462472TRLO0      XLON 
2195               97.80       15:01:10          00070462475TRLO0      XLON 
2802               97.40       15:14:23          00070462878TRLO0      XLON 
2722               97.40       15:14:23          00070462879TRLO0      XLON 
1                 97.40       15:14:23          00070462880TRLO0      XLON 
64                97.40       15:14:23          00070462881TRLO0      XLON 
907                97.80       15:39:23          00070463638TRLO0      XLON 
2604               97.80       15:39:23          00070463639TRLO0      XLON 
1700               97.80       15:39:29          00070463641TRLO0      XLON 
1345               97.80       15:39:29          00070463642TRLO0      XLON 
4700               97.80       16:00:21          00070464924TRLO0      XLON 
827                97.80       16:00:21          00070464925TRLO0      XLON 
6401               97.80       16:00:21          00070464926TRLO0      XLON 
2106               97.80       16:08:21          00070465629TRLO0      XLON 
4212               97.80       16:08:21          00070465630TRLO0      XLON 
2163               97.80       16:13:21          00070466057TRLO0      XLON 
3053               97.80       16:13:22          00070466058TRLO0      XLON 
1271               97.80       16:13:22          00070466059TRLO0      XLON 
313                97.40       16:13:22          00070466060TRLO0      XLON 
6005               97.40       16:13:22          00070466061TRLO0      XLON 
5581               97.40       16:13:22          00070466062TRLO0      XLON 
1102               97.40       16:21:47          00070466581TRLO0      XLON 
218                97.40       16:21:47          00070466582TRLO0      XLON 
3408               96.80       16:21:49          00070466585TRLO0      XLON 
2674               96.80       16:21:54          00070466593TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  331068 
EQS News ID:  1936165 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936165&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.