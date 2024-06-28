

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the day's trading session in positive territory, the Switzerland market ended marginally down on Friday with a few key stocks turning weak past mid afternoon. Investors digested inflation data from the European region, and a report on U.S. personal consumption expenditure.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,058.05 about an hour past noon, ended the day with a marginal loss of 10.48 points or 0.09% at 11,993.83.



Givaudan and Straumann Holding, both ened lower by about 2.1%. Swatch Group drifted down 1.9%.



Richemont, Geberit, Sika, Julius Baer and Sandoz Group lost 0.9 to 1.25%. Roche Holding and Nestle ended modestly lower.



Partners Group gained nearly 1.5%. Swisscom climbed 1.14%. Novartis, Lonza Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Logitech International and Kuehne & Nagel gained 0.5 to 0.75%.



In economic news, a report from Swiss Economic Institute said Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer edged up to 102.7 in June from an upwardly revised 102.2 in May, beating forecasts of 101. It is the highest reading since February 2022.



