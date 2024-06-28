

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro appreciated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The euro climbed to a record high of 172.44 against the yen, fresh 2-week high of 0.9639 against the franc and more than a 2-week high of 0.8482 against the pound, off its early lows of 171.45, 0.9609 and 0.8457, respectively.



Against the greenback, the single currency edged up to 1.0722, reversing from an early low of 1.0685.



The euro is poised to challenge resistance around 0.98 against the franc, 0.86 against the pound and 1.10 against the greenback.



