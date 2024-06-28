Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - CO\OP Studios, an innovative and employee-owned entertainment studio, announced its grand launch in Boise, Idaho. This new studio aims to revolutionize the independent film industry by empowering creatives. It offers a unique business model that allows them to retain ownership of their projects.

CO\OP Studios operates on a decentralized model. This approach not only ensures artistic integrity but also provides a more equitable distribution of profits among all stakeholders.

CO\OP Studios will include dedicated departments for advertising, music videos, television series, and movies, setting a new standard for creative collaboration and production quality.

This Studio is the brainchild of Wesley Alley and Jacob Brumfield, who have a rich history in production and direction. Wesley Alley, Vice President & Head of Production, has worked on big movies top television shows. This unique studio was created because of his love for filmmaking and commitment to Idaho.

To celebrate the launch of CO\OP Studios, Alley released his latest short film, Four Hour Layover in Juarez, on 5th July 2024. This film, produced in association with SockMonster Productions, serves as a testament to the studio's commitment to quality and innovation. The release will be available on Wesley's YouTube channel and his website, aiming to draw attention to this exciting new venture.

Alley's past achievements, including his breakout short films, "SockMonster," "Good Girl," "Four Hour Layover in Juarez," and more which played hundreds of film festivals and received numerous awards, and screenings at some of the top festivals in the world. His feature length movie debut, "The Voices" which can currently be found on Amazon Prime and almost every other major SVOD and AVOD platforms. A ton of music videos, branded content, and commercials which can be found on his web page, www.wesleyalley.com, add to the prestige and expectations surrounding CO\OP Studios.

"As an artist, having the freedom to retain ownership of your work is invaluable," remarks Alley. "At CO\OP Studios, we believe in supporting each other and creating something truly special here in Idaho."

On the other hand, Jacob Brumfield, co-founder and CEO of CO\OP Studios, brings a wealth of experience in production and business development to the venture. With a background in film finance and entrepreneurship, Brumfield's strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping CO\OP Studios into a dynamic and forward-thinking studio. His commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment has set the stage for a new era of filmmaking in Idaho.

In addition to its innovative business model, CO\OP Studios boasts a vertically integrated vendor system that helps control costs and streamline production processes. This allows the studio to produce high-quality films with lower budgets, increasing the probability of success and profitability for each project.

CO\OP Studios is in the process of becoming a positive change in the film industry throughout Idaho and offers young filmmakers the tools and environment they require to thrive. Thus, being aimed at high-quality storytelling and offering creators the right to their films, CO\OP Studios will turn into one of the leading independent movie studios.

About CO//OP Studios

CO\OP Studios, an employee-owned entertainment studio based in Boise, Idaho, is redefining independent filmmaking. Founded by Wesley Alley and Jacob Brumfield, the studio operates on a model akin to traditional venture capital, treating each film as a startup business. With a focus on nurturing, funding, and supporting creatives, CO\OP Studios empowers filmmakers to retain ownership of their projects while ensuring financial viability.

Utilizing a vertically integrated vendor system, CO\OP Studios controls costs and enhances the probability of success for each project. With a commitment to producing 5 to 7 films annually, the studio invests $20M to $25M per year, aiming to monetize films within 12 to 14 months of funding. Beyond films and TV shows, CO\OP Studios explores diverse content formats to engage audiences and amplify storytelling possibilities.

