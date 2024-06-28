

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) highly-anticipated mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, has just been made available for purchase in several countries outside the U.S.



This marks the first time the product is being launched internationally, with four Asian countries including mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore now able to purchase the headset.



Pre-orders have also opened up in five additional locations: Canada, Germany, France, Australia, and the U.K. The official sale of the product is set to commence on July 12th.



Interestingly, the pricing of the headset varies across countries. In China, for example, the starting price is approximately 18% higher than in the U.S., coming in at 29,999 yuan or approximately $4,128 compared to the $3,500 retail price in the U.S.



Notably, Apple has collaborated with ZEISS to offer ZEISS Optical Inserts for those in need of vision correction. These inserts magnetically attach to the Vision Pro, allowing users to fully capitalize on the display's sharpness and clarity.



For customers in the U.K., Apple has announced that they can schedule a personal one-on-one demonstration of the Apple Vision Pro at selected Apple Store locations starting from Friday, July 12. During these sessions, Apple team members will be on hand to assist customers in finding the best fit, setting up the device, and exploring the various spatial computing capabilities.



As the launch date approaches, reviews of the Vision Pro have begun to surface. While users have generally been impressed with the device's hardware and technology, there are some concerns regarding its overall functionality, the intuitiveness of the gesture-based control, as well as its weight and comfort, and the VR experience offered by the headset, as highlighted by MacRumors.



