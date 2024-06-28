Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Wanda Cutler (the "Acquiror") has today filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") advising that on June 28, 2024 she was granted 75,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $0.10 per share of Chablis Capital Corp. (the "Company").

Immediately prior to the Effective Date, the Acquiror had beneficial ownership, or exercised control or direction, both directly and indirectly over 500,000 shares and 50,000 options representing approximately 9.8% of the outstanding shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and 10.7% on a partially diluted basis. Following the grant of Options, the Acquiror has beneficial ownership or exercises direction or control over, directly and indirectly over 500,000 shares and 125,000 Options, representing approximately 9.8% of the outstanding shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and 12.0% on a partially diluted basis.

The Options were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional shares of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and relates to the Company, whose head office is located at 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1B7, and to the Acquiror. A copy of the Early Warning Report can be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, or by contacting Wanda Cutler at 9 Memorial Park Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4J 2J5 and wanda@cutlermccarthy.com.

