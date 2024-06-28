LivePerson, Inc.: LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

LivePerson established the Inducement Plan for the purpose of providing equity-based incentive awards to new hires and has done so during active periods of hiring. As such, LivePerson made grants under the Inducement Plan on June 21, 2024 in connection with recent employee hires.

Such grants included four grants of restricted stock units ("RSUs") in respect of an aggregate of 1,300,000 shares of LivePerson's common stock ("Common Stock"), including a grant to LivePerson's Chief Revenue Officer, in respect of 1,000,000 shares of Common Stock.

Three of the RSU grants consist of RSUs that vest 50% per year over two years, and one of the RSU grants consists of RSUs that vest 100% on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant.

All of the RSU grants are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each award granted under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee's entering into employment with the Company.

