Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 30.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Der "13.000%-PODD-Moment" für NuGen Medical?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GDToday: News Xplained | Can the latest mega bridge in South China live up to expectations?

GUANGZHOU, China, June 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- News report from GDToday:

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, the latest record breaking bridge in China, will begin operation at 3 p.m. on June 30. Spanning over 24 kilometers across the sea and costing 6.7 billion USD, it is one of the world's most sophisticated sea crossings ever built.

The giant project is expected to enable connected cities to grow like never before. But can this expensive colossus really live up to the expectations? This episode of News Xplained will find out.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451484/GDToday_NewsXplained_Mega_Bridge.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/news-xplained--can-the-latest-mega-bridge-in-south-china-live-up-to-expectations-302186378.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.