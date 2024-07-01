

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see Q2 results for its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, capital spending was down 3.6 percent on quarter, while the large industry diffusion index had a score of +11 with an outlook of +10.



South Korea will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to slip 2.2 percent on year after dipping 2.0 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.3 percent, moderating from 11.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.24 billion, up from $4.96 billion.



Australia will see May numbers for retail sales; in April, retail sales rose 0.1 percent on month.



Indonesia will release June figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 0.06 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.03 percent monthly contraction and the 2.84 percent annual increase in May. Core CPI is tipped to advance 1.96 percent on year, up from 1.93 percent in the previous month.



Many of the regional nations will see their respective manufacturing PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).



Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for Special Administrative Region Establishment Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



