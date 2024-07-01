Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lonza Welcomes New Group Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Wienand



01.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Wolfgang Wienand commences his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Lonza Group

Albert M. Baehny will retire from Lonza Group following a transition period Basel, Switzerland, 1 July 2024 - Wolfgang Wienand joins Lonza Group today as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Wolfgang succeeds Albert M. Baehny, who took on the role of CEO ad interim in October 2023 and was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lonza from 2018 to May 2024. Albert will work with Wolfgang to ensure a smooth leadership handover before he retires from Lonza this summer. Jean-Marc Huët, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lonza, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I extend a warm welcome to Wolfgang as he joins Lonza. Wolfgang brings with him a wealth of CDMO experience, combined with deep strategic and scientific expertise. As Wolfgang joins, we look forward to an era of stable and structured growth under his leadership." Wolfgang Wienand, Chief Executive Officer, Lonza, commented: "Having worked in the CDMO industry for almost two decades, I always had great respect for Lonza's ability to transform and grow at pace. It is a privilege to join this remarkable company as CEO. As I commence my journey with Lonza, we are embarking on a quest to meet and exceed the needs of our customers and their patients. I am greatly looking forward to working with the team to build on our strong foundations and create a strategy for us to deliver continued growth and reach our full potential." Since 2019, Wolfgang has held the role of CEO at Swiss CDMO, Siegfried. Wolfgang previously served as Chief Scientific Officer and then as Chief Strategy Officer in Siegfried's executive leadership team. Prior to joining Siegfried in 2010, Wolfgang held a series of positions with increasing seniority at the German specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries. About Lonza Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 6.7 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.0 billion in Full-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

