Atlas Luxco S.à r.l., a subsidiary of Atlas Investissement S.A.S., announces public offers to purchase all of the outstanding common shares and SDRs of Millicom International Cellular S.A. for USD 24.00 in cash per Common Share and per SDR





Atlas Luxco S.à r.l.1 ("Atlas" or the "Purchaser"), a subsidiary of Atlas Investissement S.A.S.1, hereby announces separate but concurrent public offers in Sweden (the "Swedish Offer") and the United States (the "US Offer", and together with the Swedish Offer, the "Offers") to the shareholders in Millicom International Cellular S.A.2 ("Millicom" or the "Company") to tender all of their common shares, with nominal value USD 1.50 per share (each, a "Common Share," and collectively, the "Common Shares"), including Swedish Depositary Receipts representing Common Shares (each Swedish Depositary Receipt represents one Common Share) (each, an "SDR" and collectively, the "SDRs," and together with the Common Shares, the "Shares") in Millicom3 to Atlas. The Common Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq US") and the SDRs are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap ("Nasdaq Stockholm"). Holders of Common Shares and SDRs will collectively be referred to herein as "Shareholders."





Key Highlights





Atlas firmly believes that the Offers bring (i) compelling value; (ii) high transaction certainty; and (iii) a unique liquidity opportunity to the Company's Shareholders, as detailed below:

Compelling value: The price in the Offers of USD 24.00 per Common Share and USD 24.00 per SDR4 (the "Offer Price") represents the highest share price for the Shares reached by Millicom over the last two years until early May 2024, a 18.8 per cent premium compared to the volume weighted average trading price for the Shares during the last 90 calendar days ended on May 22, 20245, a 27.1 per cent premium compared to the volume weighted average trading price for the Shares during the last 180 calendar days ended on May 22, 20246 and a 37.8 per cent premium compared to the volume weighted average trading price for the Shares during the last 365 calendar days ended on May 22, 20247.8

High transaction certainty: The Offers are fully financed, and Atlas believes that the conditions for completion of the Offers are customary for this type of transaction.

A unique liquidity opportunity: The Offers allow all Millicom Shareholders to benefit from full cash liquidity at an attractive price in an environment where Atlas believes that liquidity has been weak for holders of SDRs and Common Shares.

Atlas acknowledges the Company's press release published on June 27, 2024 (the "Pre-Commencement Press Release"), in which the committee of independent directors of the Board of Directors of Millicom (the "Independent Bid Committee") stated that, on a preliminary basis, it did not believe that the Offer Price was in the best interest of the Shareholders. This last-minute communication does not contain any valuation arguments and only contains the Independent Bid Committee's updated forecasts as to select features of Millicom's results of operations for 2024, which continues to be subject to review by Millicom's management and auditor. Millicom is, under US law, required to make a formal recommendation or state that it is neutral or is unable to take a position with respect to the Offers within ten business days from the date of the publication of the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) and, pursuant to the Takeover Rules for Nasdaq Stockholm and Nordic Growth Market NGM (the "Swedish Takeover Rules"), required to announce its formal opinion regarding the Offers and obtain a fairness opinion from independent experts no later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the Offer Period (as defined below). As such, this preliminary communication does not have a material impact on Atlas' assessment of the Company.

Atlas believes that the evolution of the Company's share price since Atlas' intentions concerning the Offers were made public is a clear indication that the Offer Price is attractive.

Summary of the Offers

Shareholders are being offered USD 24.00 per Common Share and USD 24.00 per SDR9.

The Offers value Millicom, based on all outstanding 171,255,66410 Shares, at approximately USD 4.1 billion. The total value of the Offers, based on the 121,288,93011 outstanding Shares in Millicom, which are not directly or indirectly owned by Atlas or its closely related parties, amounts to approximately USD 2.9 billion12.

An offer document regarding the Offers (the "Offer to Purchase") is expected to be made public on or about July 1, 2024. The initial acceptance period for the Offers (the "Offer Period") is expected to commence on July 1, 2024, and expire at one minute after 10:59 a.m. EST, or one minute after 4:59 p.m. CEST, on August 16, 2024, unless the Offer Period is extended.





Background and reasons for the Offers

The Purchaser has identified Millicom as an attractive investment opportunity due to its position as a regional market leader in Latin America and its strong position in South America, its high-quality assets and strong brand. Millicom has also demonstrated a long-term commitment to the region with its significant investments, which are expected to support digital development for the relevant populations and economies as well as the achievement of its ambitious ESG targets.

The purpose of the Offers is for Atlas to continue to support the Company in the execution of its strategic plan. Specifically, Atlas wants to continue expanding the reach and capacity of Millicom's networks and distribution capabilities to grow its customer base and better leverage its comprehensive telecom expertise. Atlas believes that the Company will benefit from the Purchaser Group's long-term knowledge and experience in the telecoms sector across numerous jurisdictions, as well as the creation of potential synergies that will allow Millicom to be better equipped to focus on long-term business goals, including pursuing any potential strategic transactions and acquisitions. The Purchaser Group will conduct a detailed review of Millicom and will consider what specific changes would be appropriate to achieve this objective following completion of the Offers.

Following completion of the Offers, the Purchaser will conduct a detailed review of Millicom and its assets, corporate structure, dividend policy, capitalization, indebtedness, operations, properties, policies, management and personnel, obligations to report under Section 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and the delisting of its securities from a registered national securities exchange, and will consider what, if any, changes would be desirable in light of the circumstances that exist following completion of the Offers. The Purchaser will evaluate the business and operations of Millicom following the consummation of the Offers and will take such actions as the Purchaser deems appropriate under the circumstances then existing. Thereafter, the Purchaser intends to analyze such information as part of a comprehensive review of Millicom's business, operations, capitalization and management with a view to continue enhancing the development of Millicom's potential. Possible changes could include changes in Millicom's business, corporate structure, organizational documents, capitalization, management, business development opportunities, indebtedness, dividend policy or to the Board of Directors of Millicom (the "Millicom Board"). While the Purchaser's plans with respect to Millicom do not currently include changing its business and general strategy, the Purchaser will consider what, if any, changes would be desirable in light of its review and the circumstances that exist after the completion of the Offers.

If the conditions for completion of the Offers are satisfied and the Offers are successful, following the consummation of the Offers and to the extent legally permitted by applicable law, the Purchaser currently intends to delist the Common Shares from Nasdaq US and the SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm, to terminate the registration of the Common Shares under Section 12(g)(4) of the Exchange Act and to suspend Millicom's reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Initially following the consummation of the Offers, Millicom's business and operations will be continued substantially as they are currently being conducted and, except with respect to any transactions that may result from the Company's ongoing discussions or negotiations involving the Company or certain subsidiaries in Central and South America, neither the Purchaser nor the Purchaser Group nor, to the best of their knowledge, any of the directors or executive officers of the Purchaser or the Parent, has any current plans, proposals or negotiations that relate to or would result in the following: (a) an extraordinary corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation involving the Company or any of its subsidiaries, (b) any purchase, sale or transfer of a material amount of assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, (c) any material change in the Company's present dividend rate or policy, or indebtedness or capitalization, (d) any change in the present Millicom Board or management of the Company, including, but not limited to, any plans or proposals to change the number or the term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the Millicom Board, any changes concerning the Company's management or employees, or to change any material term of the employment contract of any executive officer or other employee, (e) any other material change in the Company's corporate structure, business or with regard to Millicom's operational sites, (f) any class of security of the Company to be de-listed from a national securities exchange or cease to be authorized to be quoted in an automated quotations system operated by a national securities association or (g) any class of equity securities of the Company becoming eligible for termination of registration under section 12(g)(4) of the Exchange Act.

The Purchaser does not at this point in time anticipate that Millicom's business will be materially affected as a result of the Offers, though as noted above, upon completion of the Purchaser's detailed review following completion of the Offers, the Purchaser intends to leverage the Purchaser Group's long-term knowledge and experience in the telecoms sector across numerous jurisdictions to explore potential synergies, focus on long-term business goals and pursue any potential strategic transactions and acquisitions that may arise.

Furthermore, at this point in time there are no employees in Atlas, implying that the Offers will not entail any changes for the management and employees in Atlas. The Purchaser does not anticipate that the Offers will affect Atlas' business.

The Offer

Consideration

Shareholders are being offered USD 24.00 per Common Share and USD 24.00 per SDR20.

In the US Offer, the Offer Price is payable net to the seller in cash, without interest, less any withholding taxes that may be applicable. In the Swedish Offer, settlement will be made in SEK and the Offer Price will be set, based on the obtained USD/SEK exchange rate, as close to the settlement date as the Purchaser is able. The conversion of USD to SEK will be made in connection with the Purchaser making the consideration available to the Swedish settlement agent (expected around three business days following an announcement that the Purchaser declares the Offers unconditional and will complete the Offers), by the Swedish settlement agent at the prevailing market rates. The conversion may be affected by the availability of currency and the amount of SEK to be settled. This further means that the conversion may need to take place over more than one day.

Should Millicom, prior to the settlement of the Offers, distribute dividends or in any other way distribute or transfer value to its Shareholders, the Offer Price will be adjusted accordingly. In the event of either of the foregoing, Atlas reserves the right to determine whether this price adjustment mechanism or condition 7 to completion of the Offers (see below) will be invoked.

No commission will be charged in respect of the settlement of the Shares in Millicom tendered to Atlas under the Offers.

On a blended basis to illustrate one premium for both Offers, the Offer Price represents a premium of:27

18.8 per cent compared to the volume weighted average trading price of USD 20.2 for the Shares during the last ninety (90) calendar days ended on May 22, 2024 (the last day of trading prior to market speculation regarding a potential public offer for the Company);





27.1 per cent compared to the volume weighted average trading price of USD 18.9 for the Shares during the last one hundred eighty (180) calendar days ended on May 22, 2024 (the last day of trading prior to market speculation regarding a potential public offer for the Company); and





37.8 per cent compared to the volume weighted average trading price of USD 17.4 for the Shares during the last three hundred sixty-five (365) calendar days ended on May 22, 2024 (the last day of trading prior to market speculation regarding a potential public offer for the Company).





The total value of the Offers





The Offers value Millicom, based on all outstanding 171,255,66428 Shares, at approximately USD 4.1 billion. The total value of the Offers, based on the 121,288,93029 outstanding Shares in Millicom, which are not directly or indirectly owned by Atlas or its closely related parties, amounts to approximately USD 2.9 billion30.

Statement by the independent bid committee and fairness opinion





Atlas has been informed that the Millicom Board has established an Independent Bid Committee consisting entirely of directors independent from the Purchaser and the Parent.

As of the date of this announcement, the Millicom Board, through the Independent Bid Committee, has not made a formal recommendation regarding the Offers and has not stated whether the Offers, as outlined in the Offer to Purchase, which is expected to be made public on or around July 1, 2024, are fair or in the best interests of the Company and its "unaffiliated security holders" as defined in Rule 13e-3 under the Exchange Act. Though the Independent Bid Committee shared its preliminary views in the Pre-Commencement Press Release, the Independent Bid Committee is, in accordance with the Swedish Takeover Rules, required to announce its formal opinion regarding the Offers and obtain a fairness opinion from independent experts no later than two weeks prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. Under US law, Millicom is required to make a formal recommendation or state that it is neutral or is unable to take a position with respect to the Offers in a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9, and to publish such recommendation or send it to holders of Common Shares within ten US business days from the date of the Offer to Purchase. In each case the Independent Bid Committee is required to explain the reasons for its position. The Pre-Commencement Press Release does not constitute any such formal opinion or recommendation.

The Independent Bid Committee consists of the Millicom Non-Executive Directors Mauricio Ramos, Bruce Churchill, Justine Dimovic, Tomas Eliasson, Blanca Treviño de Vega and María Teresa Arnal. The Millicom Non-Executive Directors Thomas Reynaud, Aude Durand and Maxime Lombardini have not participated in, and will not participate in, the Independent Bid Committee's handling of or decisions regarding the Offers as they have a conflict of interest pursuant to Rule II.18 of the Swedish Takeover Rules (see "Certain closely related parties" below).

Atlas' shareholding in Millicom



As of the date of this announcement, Atlas holds 49,966,734 Shares (composed entirely of SDRs)31 in Millicom, which corresponds to approximately 29.0332 per cent of the share capital and the total number of votes in Millicom. Atlas is an affiliate (as defined under US federal securities laws) of Millicom and has during the six (6) months preceding the announcement of the Offers acquired 131,587 SDRs at a price per SDR not exceeding the Offer Price. The highest price paid per SDR during the six (6) months preceding the announcement of the Offers was SEK 192.51.

Apart from the above, neither Atlas nor any of its closely related companies or closely related parties owns or controls any Shares in Millicom, nor any financial instruments that give financial exposure equivalent to holding Shares in Millicom, at the time of this announcement. Neither Atlas nor any of its closely related companies or closely related parties have acquired or agreed to acquire any Shares or any other financial instruments in Millicom that give financial exposure equivalent to holding Shares in Millicom at a price above the Offer Price during the six (6) months preceding the announcement of the Offers.

To the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations, Atlas and its closely related companies or closely related parties may acquire, or take measures to acquire, Shares in other ways than through the Offers. Information about such acquisitions of Shares, or measures to acquire Shares, will be disclosed in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Conditions for completion of the Offers



The completion of the Offers is conditional upon:

the Offers being accepted to such extent that Atlas becomes the owner of Shares representing ninety five (95) per cent or more of the Shares in Millicom;33 no other party announcing an offer to acquire Shares on terms that are more favorable to the Shareholders than the Offers; with respect to the Offers and completion of the acquisition of Millicom, receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals, decisions and other actions from authorities or similar, including from competition authorities, being obtained, in each case on terms which, in Atlas' opinion, are acceptable; neither the Offers nor the acquisition of Millicom being rendered wholly or partially impossible or significantly impeded as a result of legislation or other regulation, any decision of a court or public authority, or any similar circumstance; no circumstances having occurred which could have a material adverse effect or could reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on Millicom's financial position or operations, including Millicom's sales, results, liquidity, equity ratio, equity or assets; no information made public by Millicom, or otherwise made available to Atlas by Millicom, being inaccurate, incomplete or misleading, and Millicom having made public all information which should have been made public; and Millicom not taking any action that is likely to impair the prerequisites for making or completing the Offers.





Atlas reserves the right to withdraw the Offers in the event that it is clear that any of the above conditions are not satisfied or cannot be satisfied. However, with regard to conditions 2 - 7 above, the Offers may only be withdrawn where the non-satisfaction of such condition is of material importance to Atlas' acquisition of Millicom or if otherwise approved by the Swedish Securities Council (Sw. Aktiemarknadsnämnden).

Atlas reserves the right to waive, in whole or in part, one, several or all of the conditions 1 - 7 set out above, including, with respect to condition 1 above, to complete the Offers at a lower level of acceptance.

Certain closely related parties



The Millicom Non-Executive Director Thomas Reynaud is the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Iliad Group,34 the Millicom Non-Executive Director Aude Durand is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Iliad Holding and Iliad Group and the Millicom Non-Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer Maxime Lombardini is the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iliad Group, and they are therefore not considered independent in relation to Atlas pursuant to the Swedish Takeover Rules. Consequently, Thomas Reynaud, Aude Durand and Maxime Lombardini have a conflict of interest pursuant to Rule II.18 of the Swedish Takeover Rules. For this reason, they have not participated, and will not participate, in Millicom's handling of matters regarding the Offers.

The above means that Section III of the Swedish Takeover Rules is applicable to the Swedish Offer, entailing that the Offer Period shall be at least four weeks and that Millicom is obliged to obtain and make public a valuation opinion (a fairness opinion) regarding the Shares from independent experts.

Certain information concerning the Parent and the Purchaser



Atlas is a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) existing under the laws of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 53, boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg, Luxembourg, with corporate registration number B274990 with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Registry (R.C.S. Luxembourg). Atlas is a subsidiary of the Parent. Atlas was incorporated on February 1, 2023, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Registry (R.C.S. Luxembourg) on February 9, 2023. Atlas is a financial holding company. The Parent is a simplified joint-stock company (société par actions simplifiée) domiciled in Paris, France, with corporate registration number 908 070 188 with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry (R.C.S Paris).

Atlas and the Parent are long-term industrial investors looking to support the development and profitable growth of the telecoms sector through targeted investments in assets that offer opportunities for significant value creation.

The Parent is a majority owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding S.A.S., an investment vehicle wholly owned by Xavier Niel, who is also the owner of the Iliad Group. NJJ Holding S.A.S. is an investor in telecom assets with presence in Switzerland, Ireland, Monaco, Cyprus, Malta, Sweden and the Baltics, while Iliad Group is one of the leading telecom providers present in France, Italy, Poland, Sweden and the Baltics. Xavier Niel has significant expertise in the telecoms sector and an outstanding track record of innovation and strategy execution, with a 30-year track record of innovation in the sector.

Today nearly 50 million active subscribers - more than 1 in 10 Europeans - use Iliad or NJJ-owned or affiliated networks.

Financing of the Offers



The consideration payable in respect of the Offers is financed in full through funds available to the Purchaser pursuant to financing provided by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch, J.P. Morgan SE, Natixis and Société Générale under the debt commitment letters and related interim facilities agreement, on terms customary for financing of public offers on the US and Swedish markets.

The above-mentioned financing provides Atlas with sufficient cash resources to satisfy in full the consideration payable in respect of the Offers and, accordingly, completion of the Offers is not subject to any financing condition.

Review of information in connection with the Offers



Atlas has been permitted by the Independent Bid Committee to carry out a limited confirmatory due diligence review of Millicom in connection with the preparation of the Offers. To Atlas' knowledge, no material non-public or inside information has been disclosed to Atlas during the process.

Approvals from authorities

The completion of the Offers is conditional upon all necessary clearances, approvals, decisions, and other actions from authorities or similar, including approvals from competition authorities, being obtained, in each case on terms which, in Atlas' opinion, are acceptable.

According to Atlas' assessment, the Offers will require customary regulatory approvals in the United States, Bolivia and Colombia. Atlas has initiated the work on filings relevant for the transaction. Atlas expects necessary clearances to be obtained prior to the end of the Offer Period.

Preliminary timetable35



Publication of the Offer to Purchase July 1, 2024

Offer Period July 1, 2024 - August 16, 2024

Estimated date of settlement On or around August 29, 2024

The Purchaser reserves the right to extend the Offer Period, as well as to postpone the settlement date. If the Swedish Offer is extended in accordance with Swedish law, the US Offer is expected to be extended so that it will expire on the same day as, and simultaneously with, the Swedish Offer. If the US Offer is extended in accordance with US law, the Swedish Offer is expected to be extended so that it will expire on the same day as, and simultaneously with, the US Offer.

Takeover squeeze-out, takeover sell-out and delisting



If the conditions for completion of the Offers are satisfied and the Offers are successful, the Purchaser currently intends to cause the delisting of the Common Shares from Nasdaq US as promptly as practicable after the consummation of the Offers, as permitted by applicable law and the rules of Nasdaq US.

In the event the Purchaser, in connection with the Offers or otherwise, has acquired securities representing not less than ninety five (95) per cent of the capital carrying voting rights and ninety five (95) per cent of the voting rights in Millicom, the Purchaser will have the right to exercise takeover squeeze-out in accordance with the Luxembourg law of 19 May 2006 transposing Directive 2004/25/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 April 2004 on takeover bids (the "Luxembourg Takeover Law") to acquire all remaining Shares in Millicom. Furthermore, pursuant to the Luxembourg Takeover Law, if following the Offers, the Purchaser holds securities carrying more than ninety (90) per cent of the voting rights in Millicom, the remaining Shareholders may require that the Purchaser purchases the remaining Shares at a fair price by exercising a takeover sell-out. In connection with a takeover squeeze-out or a takeover sell-out, the Purchaser intends to promote delisting of the SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Applicable law and disputes



The Swedish Offer, as well as any agreements entered into between Atlas and the Shareholders in Millicom as a result of the Swedish Offer, shall be governed and construed in accordance with substantive Swedish law, save for certain corporate law aspects which are governed by Luxembourg law. Any dispute regarding the Swedish Offer or agreements in connection therewith shall be settled exclusively by Swedish courts, and the District Court of Stockholm (Sw. Stockholms tingsrätt) shall be the court of first instance. The US Offer shall be governed and construed in accordance with US federal securities laws, as well as Swedish law pursuant to certain exemptions where applicable, and Luxembourg law for certain corporate law aspects.

The Swedish Takeover Rules and the Swedish Securities Council's statements and rulings regarding the interpretation and application of the Swedish Takeover Rules are applicable to the Swedish Offer. Furthermore, Atlas has, in accordance with the Swedish Takeovers Act (Sw. lag (2006:451) om offentliga uppköpserbjudanden på aktiemarknaden), on June 30, 2024, contractually undertaken, in writing, towards Nasdaq Stockholm AB to comply with said rules and statements and to accept any sanctions that can be imposed by Nasdaq Stockholm AB in the event of a breach of the Swedish Takeover Rules. On July 1, 2024, Atlas informed the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority about the Offers and the above-mentioned undertaking towards Nasdaq Stockholm AB.

Advisors



BNP Paribas S.A., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Lazard Frères S.A.S. and Société Générale are acting as financial advisors to Atlas Investissement S.A.S. and Handelsbanken is acting as financial advisor to Atlas. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Roschier Advokatbyrå AB and Arendt & Medernach SA are legal advisors to Atlas and Atlas Investissement S.A.S. in connection with the Offers.

Atlas Luxco S.à r.l.

The Board of Managers

About Atlas Investissement

Atlas Investissement is a majority owned subsidiary of NJJ Holding, an investment vehicle wholly owned by Xavier Niel, a recognised entrepreneur and major long-term investor in the telecoms sector across several European and African markets. Xavier Niel is also the owner of the Iliad Group. NJJ Holding is an investor in telecom assets with presence in Switzerland, Ireland, Monaco, Cyprus, Malta, Sweden and the Baltics, while Iliad Group is one of the leading telecom providers present in France, Italy, Poland, Sweden and the Baltics.

Information about the Offers:





Information about the Offers is made available at:



www.atlas-investissement.com/en/offers

For additional information, please contact:

Cornelia Schnepf, FinElk

cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu

+44 7387 108 998

Louise Tingström, FinElk

louise.tingstrom@finelk.eu

+44 7899 066 995

For administrative questions regarding the Swedish Offer, please contact your bank or the nominee registered as holder of your SDRs.

The information in this press release was submitted for publication by Atlas in accordance with the Swedish Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for publication on July 1, 2024 at 07.30 a.m. (CEST).

In the US Offer, this communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Millicom. It is also not a substitute for the tender offer materials that Atlas will file with the SEC upon commencement of the US Offer. At the time that the US Offer is commenced, Atlas will file a Tender Offer Statement and Rule 13e-3 Transaction Statement under cover of Schedule TO with the SEC, and Millicom will file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the US Offer. THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS), THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT AND TRANSACTION STATEMENT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY AND BE CONSIDERED BY MILLICOM'S SECURITYHOLDERS BEFORE ANY DECISION IS MADE WITH RESPECT TO THE OFFERS. The Tender Offer Statement, Rule 13e-3 Transaction Statement and Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will be made available to Millicom's investors and security holders free of charge. A free copy of the Tender Offer Statement, Rule 13e-3 Transaction Statement and Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will also be made available to all of Millicom's investors and security holders by visiting Atlas' website at www.atlas-investissement.com/en/offers. In addition, the Tender Offer Statement, Rule 13e-3 Transaction Statement and Solicitation/Recommendation Statement (and all other documents filed by Millicom with the SEC) will be available at no charge on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) upon filing with the SEC. MILLICOM'S INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT, RULE 13E-3 TRANSACTION STATEMENT AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY ATLAS OR MILLICOM WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE OFFERS. THESE MATERIALS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE OFFERS, ATLAS AND MILLICOM.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement and other related documents delivered to you and/or incorporated by reference herein include "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the Purchaser Group, any member of the Purchaser Group's future prospects, developments and business strategies, timing and completion of the Offers, compelling value of the Offers and the Offer Price, purpose of the Offers, future performance, plans, growth and other trend projections and other benefits of the Offers, certainty of the Offers and the potential to satisfy the conditions for completion of the Offers, regulatory approvals required for completion of the Offers, the possibility that competing offers will be made, potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships as a result of the Offers and costs, charges or expenses relating to the Offers. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "intends," "expects," "believes," or similar expressions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on assumptions and circumstances that may occur in the future. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are outside the control of Atlas, the Purchaser Group and Millicom, including changes in domestic and foreign economic and market conditions; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including the Offers, may not materialize as expected; the Offers not being timely completed, if completed at all; regulatory approvals required for the transaction not being timely obtained, if obtained at all, or being obtained subject to conditions; prior to the completion of the transaction, Millicom's business experiencing disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the Offers; the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies or to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time frames or at all and other risk factors listed in Millicom's most recent annual report on Form 20-F. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date on which they are announced, and you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Atlas' or the Purchaser Group's views as of any date after today. Except as required by the Swedish Takeover Rules or applicable law or regulation, Atlas and the Purchaser Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly announce updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The reader should, however, consult any additional disclosures that Atlas, the Purchaser Group or Millicom have made or may make.





