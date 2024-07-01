

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group said it has received an order from Aquila Clean Energy for 123.9 MW in Spain. From summer 2025, the Group will supply and install 21 N163/5.X turbines for the Baza cluster in the province of Granada in southern Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines over a period of 20 years.



'In recent years, we have been able to maintain our market share of new orders in Spain at over 30% per year,' said Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer of the Nordex Group.



