Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
Dawn Health A/S: Dawn Health and Merck are collaborating to support Growth Disorders care

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Health, the digital health company pioneering patient-first innovation, has announced they are working with leading global pharmaceutical company, Merck, on a digital solution for Growth Hormone Disorders (GHD).

Over the next two years, they will join forces to deliver a cutting-edge, user-centric digital platform, designed to help improve the lives of tens of thousands of patients across more than 40 countries.

By harnessing the latest AI technologies, the collaboration will also involve exploring the integration of features such as growth predictions and advanced personalization into the digital product, with excitement about AI and its potential for impact on user experience, adoption, adherence, and treatment outcomes. The digital solution will provide support to children and young adults living with GHD, as well as providing tools and support to their caregivers, both at home and in a clinical setting.

With a shared commitment to improving patient lives, the collaboration will focus on patient-centricity to deliver an intuitive, engaging product that supports users and caregivers throughout their treatment journey. This means speaking with patients to truly understand their unmet needs and how the solution can best address these, as well as hearing from caregivers and healthcare professionals about how to best empower and support those living with GHD.

The collaboration is already off to a strong start, with workshops and inspiring discussions happening between the teams at Dawn Health and Merck, as they work together to deliver a cutting-edge platform on a global scale to improve the lives of people living with Growth Hormone Disorders.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck generated sales of € 21 billion in 65 countries. Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

All Merck press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Dawn Health

Dawn Health is a global leader in digital health, specializing in the development of software as a medical device (SaMD) and digital therapeutics (DTx). Partnering with pharmaceutical companies, Dawn Health accelerates the launch of digital solutions to change the lives of people with chronic conditions.

Media Contacts

For questions about Merck
constance.de-quinsonas@merckgroup.com

For questions about Dawn Health
Christopher Kold, +4541586088
cko@dawnhealth.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dawn-health-and-merck-are-collaborating-to-support-growth-disorders-care-302184356.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
