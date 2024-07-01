Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
01.07.24
08:22 Uhr
8,274 Euro
-0,020
-0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
52 Leser



Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 30 June 2024 will commence on 9 September 2024 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 9 October 2024.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the UK Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517


