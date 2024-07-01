Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
www.bodycote.com
1 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
28 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
22,758
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
680.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
674.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
677.4655p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,707,199 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,748,973 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
489
679
09:58:36
OD_8362Pl3-00
XLON
128
680
12:13:56
OD_836aU2U-00
XLON
501
680
12:13:56
OD_836aU2U-02
XLON
1987
680
12:13:56
OD_836aU2V-00
XLON
516
680
12:13:56
OD_836aU2W-00
BATE
232
680
12:13:56
OD_836aU3V-00
XLON
375
680
12:13:56
OD_836aU3W-00
XLON
235
679
12:13:57
OD_836aUJj-00
AQXE
235
680
12:21:16
OD_836cKOb-00
BATE
500
680
12:36:16
OD_836g6Z4-00
CHIX
291
680
12:36:16
OD_836g6Z5-00
XLON
107
680
12:36:16
OD_836g6Z5-02
CHIX
228
680
12:36:16
OD_836g6Z5-04
XLON
389
679
12:38:18
OD_836gcOD-00
CHIX
67
679
12:38:18
OD_836gcOE-00
CHIX
290
680
12:38:19
OD_836gceW-00
TRQX
10
680
12:38:19
OD_836gceX-00
TRQX
441
678
12:42:01
OD_836hYHm-00
XLON
382
678
13:25:24
OD_836sTTg-00
CHIX
245
677
13:30:30
OD_836tlFY-00
AQXE
602
677
13:30:30
OD_836tlFY-02
XLON
106
676
13:30:37
OD_836tn3S-00
TRQX
313
676
13:30:37
OD_836tn3T-01
BATE
227
675
13:30:37
OD_836tn3T-03
AQXE
219
676
13:30:37
OD_836tn3U-00
TRQX
174
676
13:30:37
OD_836tn3U-02
BATE
467
676
14:25:22
OD_8377Zg9-00
XLON
160
676
14:25:22
OD_8377Zg9-02
CHIX
187
676
14:25:22
OD_8377ZgA-01
TRQX
363
676
14:25:22
OD_8377ZgA-03
CHIX
113
676
14:25:22
OD_8377ZgB-00
TRQX
197
676
14:30:00
OD_8378jv9-00
XLON
205
676
14:30:00
OD_8378jv9-02
XLON
660
678
14:46:44
OD_837Cx7m-00
XLON
483
677
14:55:01
OD_837F2S1-00
CHIX
288
677
14:55:01
OD_837F2S2-00
TRQX
524
676
14:55:33
OD_837FAb1-00
XLON
381
675
15:02:01
OD_837GncA-00
XLON
582
678
15:17:20
OD_837KeeQ-00
BATE
177
678
15:17:20
OD_837KeeR-00
XLON
438
678
15:17:20
OD_837KeeX-00
XLON
261
677
15:34:04
OD_837Oryh-00
AQXE
476
678
15:39:23
OD_837QCs7-00
CHIX
517
677
15:41:09
OD_837QeXM-00
XLON
385
677
15:41:09
OD_837QeXM-02
CHIX
531
676
16:00:19
OD_837VTaD-00
XLON
313
676
16:00:19
OD_837VTaE-01
TRQX
470
676
16:00:19
OD_837VTaF-00
BATE
622
675
16:00:35
OD_837VXhX-00
XLON
377
675
16:00:35
OD_837VXhY-00
CHIX
247
674
16:04:00
OD_837WP5D-00
XLON
224
674
16:04:49
OD_837Wbkp-00
AQXE
351
674
16:04:49
OD_837Wbkq-00
XLON
82
674
16:04:49
OD_837Wbkv-00
AQXE
40
677
16:28:50
OD_837cejC-00
XLON
144
677
16:28:50
OD_837cejD-01
XLON
2028
677
16:28:50
OD_837cejD-03
XLON
321
677
16:28:51
OD_837cezM-00
XLON
110
676
16:29:51
OD_837cuT6-00
XLON
455
676
16:29:51
OD_837cuT6-02
XLON
290
676
16:29:51
OD_837cuT7-01
BATE
4009002_0.jpeg