Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:31 Uhr
7,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.07.2024
36 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

1 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

28 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

22,758

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

680.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

674.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

677.4655p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,707,199 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,748,973 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

489

679

09:58:36

OD_8362Pl3-00

XLON

128

680

12:13:56

OD_836aU2U-00

XLON

501

680

12:13:56

OD_836aU2U-02

XLON

1987

680

12:13:56

OD_836aU2V-00

XLON

516

680

12:13:56

OD_836aU2W-00

BATE

232

680

12:13:56

OD_836aU3V-00

XLON

375

680

12:13:56

OD_836aU3W-00

XLON

235

679

12:13:57

OD_836aUJj-00

AQXE

235

680

12:21:16

OD_836cKOb-00

BATE

500

680

12:36:16

OD_836g6Z4-00

CHIX

291

680

12:36:16

OD_836g6Z5-00

XLON

107

680

12:36:16

OD_836g6Z5-02

CHIX

228

680

12:36:16

OD_836g6Z5-04

XLON

389

679

12:38:18

OD_836gcOD-00

CHIX

67

679

12:38:18

OD_836gcOE-00

CHIX

290

680

12:38:19

OD_836gceW-00

TRQX

10

680

12:38:19

OD_836gceX-00

TRQX

441

678

12:42:01

OD_836hYHm-00

XLON

382

678

13:25:24

OD_836sTTg-00

CHIX

245

677

13:30:30

OD_836tlFY-00

AQXE

602

677

13:30:30

OD_836tlFY-02

XLON

106

676

13:30:37

OD_836tn3S-00

TRQX

313

676

13:30:37

OD_836tn3T-01

BATE

227

675

13:30:37

OD_836tn3T-03

AQXE

219

676

13:30:37

OD_836tn3U-00

TRQX

174

676

13:30:37

OD_836tn3U-02

BATE

467

676

14:25:22

OD_8377Zg9-00

XLON

160

676

14:25:22

OD_8377Zg9-02

CHIX

187

676

14:25:22

OD_8377ZgA-01

TRQX

363

676

14:25:22

OD_8377ZgA-03

CHIX

113

676

14:25:22

OD_8377ZgB-00

TRQX

197

676

14:30:00

OD_8378jv9-00

XLON

205

676

14:30:00

OD_8378jv9-02

XLON

660

678

14:46:44

OD_837Cx7m-00

XLON

483

677

14:55:01

OD_837F2S1-00

CHIX

288

677

14:55:01

OD_837F2S2-00

TRQX

524

676

14:55:33

OD_837FAb1-00

XLON

381

675

15:02:01

OD_837GncA-00

XLON

582

678

15:17:20

OD_837KeeQ-00

BATE

177

678

15:17:20

OD_837KeeR-00

XLON

438

678

15:17:20

OD_837KeeX-00

XLON

261

677

15:34:04

OD_837Oryh-00

AQXE

476

678

15:39:23

OD_837QCs7-00

CHIX

517

677

15:41:09

OD_837QeXM-00

XLON

385

677

15:41:09

OD_837QeXM-02

CHIX

531

676

16:00:19

OD_837VTaD-00

XLON

313

676

16:00:19

OD_837VTaE-01

TRQX

470

676

16:00:19

OD_837VTaF-00

BATE

622

675

16:00:35

OD_837VXhX-00

XLON

377

675

16:00:35

OD_837VXhY-00

CHIX

247

674

16:04:00

OD_837WP5D-00

XLON

224

674

16:04:49

OD_837Wbkp-00

AQXE

351

674

16:04:49

OD_837Wbkq-00

XLON

82

674

16:04:49

OD_837Wbkv-00

AQXE

40

677

16:28:50

OD_837cejC-00

XLON

144

677

16:28:50

OD_837cejD-01

XLON

2028

677

16:28:50

OD_837cejD-03

XLON

321

677

16:28:51

OD_837cezM-00

XLON

110

676

16:29:51

OD_837cuT6-00

XLON

455

676

16:29:51

OD_837cuT6-02

XLON

290

676

16:29:51

OD_837cuT7-01

BATE



4009002_0.jpeg
© 2024 PR Newswire
