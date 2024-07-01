Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

www.bodycote.com

1 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase: 28 June 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 22,758 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 680.0p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 674.0p Volume weighted average price paid per share: (pence per share) 677.4655p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,707,199 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,748,973 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 489 679 09:58:36 OD_8362Pl3-00 XLON 128 680 12:13:56 OD_836aU2U-00 XLON 501 680 12:13:56 OD_836aU2U-02 XLON 1987 680 12:13:56 OD_836aU2V-00 XLON 516 680 12:13:56 OD_836aU2W-00 BATE 232 680 12:13:56 OD_836aU3V-00 XLON 375 680 12:13:56 OD_836aU3W-00 XLON 235 679 12:13:57 OD_836aUJj-00 AQXE 235 680 12:21:16 OD_836cKOb-00 BATE 500 680 12:36:16 OD_836g6Z4-00 CHIX 291 680 12:36:16 OD_836g6Z5-00 XLON 107 680 12:36:16 OD_836g6Z5-02 CHIX 228 680 12:36:16 OD_836g6Z5-04 XLON 389 679 12:38:18 OD_836gcOD-00 CHIX 67 679 12:38:18 OD_836gcOE-00 CHIX 290 680 12:38:19 OD_836gceW-00 TRQX 10 680 12:38:19 OD_836gceX-00 TRQX 441 678 12:42:01 OD_836hYHm-00 XLON 382 678 13:25:24 OD_836sTTg-00 CHIX 245 677 13:30:30 OD_836tlFY-00 AQXE 602 677 13:30:30 OD_836tlFY-02 XLON 106 676 13:30:37 OD_836tn3S-00 TRQX 313 676 13:30:37 OD_836tn3T-01 BATE 227 675 13:30:37 OD_836tn3T-03 AQXE 219 676 13:30:37 OD_836tn3U-00 TRQX 174 676 13:30:37 OD_836tn3U-02 BATE 467 676 14:25:22 OD_8377Zg9-00 XLON 160 676 14:25:22 OD_8377Zg9-02 CHIX 187 676 14:25:22 OD_8377ZgA-01 TRQX 363 676 14:25:22 OD_8377ZgA-03 CHIX 113 676 14:25:22 OD_8377ZgB-00 TRQX 197 676 14:30:00 OD_8378jv9-00 XLON 205 676 14:30:00 OD_8378jv9-02 XLON 660 678 14:46:44 OD_837Cx7m-00 XLON 483 677 14:55:01 OD_837F2S1-00 CHIX 288 677 14:55:01 OD_837F2S2-00 TRQX 524 676 14:55:33 OD_837FAb1-00 XLON 381 675 15:02:01 OD_837GncA-00 XLON 582 678 15:17:20 OD_837KeeQ-00 BATE 177 678 15:17:20 OD_837KeeR-00 XLON 438 678 15:17:20 OD_837KeeX-00 XLON 261 677 15:34:04 OD_837Oryh-00 AQXE 476 678 15:39:23 OD_837QCs7-00 CHIX 517 677 15:41:09 OD_837QeXM-00 XLON 385 677 15:41:09 OD_837QeXM-02 CHIX 531 676 16:00:19 OD_837VTaD-00 XLON 313 676 16:00:19 OD_837VTaE-01 TRQX 470 676 16:00:19 OD_837VTaF-00 BATE 622 675 16:00:35 OD_837VXhX-00 XLON 377 675 16:00:35 OD_837VXhY-00 CHIX 247 674 16:04:00 OD_837WP5D-00 XLON 224 674 16:04:49 OD_837Wbkp-00 AQXE 351 674 16:04:49 OD_837Wbkq-00 XLON 82 674 16:04:49 OD_837Wbkv-00 AQXE 40 677 16:28:50 OD_837cejC-00 XLON 144 677 16:28:50 OD_837cejD-01 XLON 2028 677 16:28:50 OD_837cejD-03 XLON 321 677 16:28:51 OD_837cezM-00 XLON 110 676 16:29:51 OD_837cuT6-00 XLON 455 676 16:29:51 OD_837cuT6-02 XLON 290 676 16:29:51 OD_837cuT7-01 BATE