PR Newswire
01.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

[01/07/2024]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 02nd July 2024

Announcement Date: 02/07/2024

Ex Date: 11/07/2024

Record Date: 12/07/2024

Payment Date: 25/07/2024

FundsISIN CodeCurrencyRate
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged DistIE000DOZYQJ7EUR0.3207
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.IE000LJG9WK1GBP0.5106
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris alignedClimate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged DistIE000LSFKN16GBP0.6396
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.IE000XIITCN5GBP0.2013

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.