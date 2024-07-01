Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
[01/07/2024]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 02nd July 2024
Announcement Date: 02/07/2024
Ex Date: 11/07/2024
Record Date: 12/07/2024
Payment Date: 25/07/2024
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|EUR
|0.3207
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
|IE000LJG9WK1
|GBP
|0.5106
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris alignedClimate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|IE000LSFKN16
|GBP
|0.6396
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
|IE000XIITCN5
|GBP
|0.2013