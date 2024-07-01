Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

[01/07/2024]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 02nd July 2024

Announcement Date: 02/07/2024

Ex Date: 11/07/2024

Record Date: 12/07/2024

Payment Date: 25/07/2024