01.07.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 27/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Audited annual    RIG  
   15.07.2024                   report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.09.2024                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2024 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2024 K2 LT K2LT             Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.07.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB039026D            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.07.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Extraordinary    TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT      General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.07.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.07.2024 DelfinGroup DGR          Activity results, 6 RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.07.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.07.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Dividend payment   RIG  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
