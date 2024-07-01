Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 27/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 15.07.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2024 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.07.2024 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Extraordinary TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2024 DelfinGroup DGR Activity results, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Dividend payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.