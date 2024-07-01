KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 July 2024 AT 9:15 AM (EEST)

Composition of Kalmar Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Kalmar Corporation's ("Kalmar" or the "Company") Shareholders' Nomination Board ("Nomination Board") has been appointed in accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board approved by Cargotec Corporation's ("Cargotec") Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2024, which also resolved on the partial demerger of Cargotec and the incorporation of Kalmar.

The Nomination Board consists of four (4) members. According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, the members of the Nomination Board are appointed as follows: the two largest shareholders of class A shares are entitled to appoint one (1) member each, and the two largest shareholders of class B shares who do not own any class A shares, are entitled to appoint one (1) member each.

According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, the number of votes held by each shareholder of all shares in the Company are determined based on the shareholders' register of Kalmar as per the situation on the first banking day of June each year. As Kalmar was not established until the completion of the demerger on 30 June 2024, the right to appoint members to the Nomination Board was determined based on Cargotec's shareholders' register as per the situation on the first banking day of June, i.e., 3 June 2024. In the demerger of Cargotec, the shareholders of Cargotec received as demerger consideration one (1) new share of the corresponding share class (i.e., class A or class B) in Kalmar for each class A and each class B share they held in Cargotec.

In accordance with the above, the members of Kalmar's Nomination Board are:

Ilkka Herlin (appointed by Wipunen varainhallinta oy)

Heikki Herlin (appointed by Mariatorp Oy)

Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

Carl Pettersson, CEO, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company).

In accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board, the Chair of Kalmar's Board of Directors, Jaakko Eskola, participates in the Nomination Board's work as an expert without having the right to participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and if necessary, to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Kalmar, on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposals to the Company's Board of Directors no later than on the last day of January preceding the Annual General Meeting.

Further information on the Nomination Board is available on Kalmar's website at www.kalmarglobal.com/investors/governance/.

