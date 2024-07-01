Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
01.07.24
08:06 Uhr
0,153 Euro
-0,005
-3,16 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1400,17808:45
0,1530,16708:38
Dow Jones News
01.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
Petrofac Limited: Petrofac extends forebearance agreement with ad hoc group of noteholders

DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac extends forebearance agreement with ad hoc group of noteholders 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Petrofac extends forebearance agreement with ad hoc group of noteholders 
01-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PETROFAC EXTENDS FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT WITH AD HOC GROUP OF NOTEHOLDERS 
 
Petrofac has extended its existing forbearance agreement in respect of the non-payment of the interest coupon on its 
senior secured notes from 30 June to 25 July 2024. 
The forbearance agreement is entered into by an ad hoc group of noteholders representing approximately 47% of the 
outstanding senior secured notes, increased from 41% at the time of the publication of Petrofac's annual results. 
The forbearance agreement provides an assurance that relevant noteholders will not take any action in respect of the 
non-payment of the coupon until at least 25 July 2024, in order to provide further time for the Group's financial 
restructuring to be progressed, the objective of which is to materially strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity 
and secure performance and advance payment guarantees to support current and future engineering, procurement and 
construction (EPC) contracts. 
Further announcements will be made as appropriate. 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  331074 
EQS News ID:  1936239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936239&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.